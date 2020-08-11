Bindi Irwin delivers a shock announcement

Wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin, 22, has announced she is expecting a child with new husband Chandler Powell, who she married in March.

Wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin, 22, has announced she is expecting a child with new husband Chandler Powell, who she married in March.

Bindi Irwin has announced she's expecting a child with her husband Chandler Powell.

The 22-year-old wildlife warrior and daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin shared the joyous news on Instagram today, posing with her husband of March this year with a tiny Australia Zoo shirt.

She revealed she is in her first trimester, and asked fans for "advice, good vibes and prayers".

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

Gushing over his wife, Chandler took to the comments to write: "You're going to be the best mother."

It comes after the two were married in an intimate ceremony at Australia Zoo to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions in March.

They tied the knot in surprise shortly after strict lockdown restrictions were announced.

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin on their wedding day with a python. Picture: Kate Berry

The ceremony was limited to just a few witnesses, with friends and family unable to join them, Bindi revealed after the ceremony.

In a sweet post a month on from the day, Bindi shared the vows she made to 23-year-old Chandler.

"Chandler, when I went to write my vows I found I couldn't stop writing them," she began.

"I started by sharing all the ways you make my life beautiful and wrote close to a thousand words. Then I moved on to write about what an extraordinary person you are and I needed a new pen. Finally I wanted to share all my hopes for the future and I ran out of notebook paper."

Irwin said what she and Powell shared was "genuine, unconditional" love that was "meant to be felt in every part of our soul".

She gushed how the couple had experienced so much life together and how it felt like they'd been married "for years".

Bindi was engaged to Chandler last July after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her engagement ring to her 3.3 million followers.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.

More to come.

Originally published as Bindi Irwin announces pregnancy