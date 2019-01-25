Menu
Letters to the Editor

Bin-divers trashing our neighbourbood

25th Jan 2019 11:05 AM
I AM very pleased that Ipswich is closing in on its recycling target "It's bin an improvement" (QT 21/1) as I and many others no longer put glass in the bins.

I live at a housing complex and put three recycling bins out on the footpath every two weeks.

I throw many glass bottles into the rubbish bins nearly every day and because of ignorant people I believe that the "no glass" edict on Recycle 4 (put out by ICC) was too small as many people ignore it.

Whilst on ignorant people, when I put my bins out, a chap with a large bag goes through them and has strewn the contents on the verge and footpath since the 20c deposit scheme came in.

Can I telephone the police when I see this scumbag doing this?

WILLIAM DUNKLEY

Booval

