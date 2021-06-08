Biloela family could be resettled

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan, the Biloela family’s youngest daughter, is being hospitalised for a suspected blood infection. Picture: Facebook

Resettlement options for the Biloela family locked on Christmas Island are being investigated, as their three-year-old daughter fights a serious blood infection, the Home Affairs Minister says.

Three-year-old Tharnicaa Murugappan and her mother Priya were flown to Perth Children’s Hospital on Monday evening, two weeks after the little girl fell ill.

The family, who lived in the Queensland town of Biloela, have been detained on Christmas Island since 2019, when an 11th-hour court injunction prevented their deportation to Sri Lanka.

The government has rejected a campaign from the local community, where the family is highly popular, to keep them onshore.



Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews did not answer directly when pressed on whether she could intervene on humanitarian grounds, saying a matter “relating to the issue” was before the courts.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews was pressed on whether she could intervene on humanitarian grounds. Picture: Joel Carrett / NCA NewsWire

BREAKING: Tharnicaa (nearly 4 years old) is being medically evacuated to Perth for treatment of a suspected blood infection. She was hospitalised yesterday on CI after suffering a high fever, vomiting/diarrhoea & dizziness for 10 days. Pls keep our little cockatoo in your hearts. pic.twitter.com/ynnT5uNQIh — HometoBilo (@HometoBilo) June 7, 2021

But she confirmed the federal government was now exploring options which could see them return to Australia.

“We are going through the process now of investigating a range of resettlement options in relation to a number of different circumstances here in Australia,” she said on Tuesday.

“I can’t make public commentary on that at the moment because I don’t want to disrupt those negotiations.”

“That applies across all cohorts (and) across all groups, not specifically,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison added.



Labor home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally, who visited the family on Christmas Island in April, said Monday’s development would be “heartbreaking” for Tharnicaa’s parents and called for the “sad, terrible saga” to end.

“To think that you have to fight with security guards and government bureaucrats just to get your child to be able to be seen by a doctor, to think that she now has to be separated from her father and sister … is beyond shameful,” she said on Tuesday.



Ms Keneally dismissed Ms Andrews’ comments, saying the Home Affairs Minister had failed to take action despite “several promising-sounding statements” over the past few months.

“This expensive saga can end today. It can end today with the Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews taking the humane, respectful, commonsense decision,” she said.

“(She) can, with the stroke of the pen, bring this to an end today. She can use her discretion to allow this family to come home to Biloela.”

Ms Keneally claimed the decision would be supported by people “from all political stripes”, saying attempts to deport the family had cost taxpayers $50m.

Kristina Keneally has called for an end to the ‘sad, terrible saga’. Picture: Bianca De Marchi / NCA NewsWire

In a statement on Monday, the Home to Biloela group said Tharnicaa had been suffering from a high temperature, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dizziness for ten days.

But detention centre staff allegedly refused to take her to a hospital on the island until Sunday, despite repeated requests from her mother since May 25, when the little girl first suffered a fever.

Her mother said separation from her father and sister had already taken its toll on the girl.

“She is already asking for her papa … it is very hard for our family to be separated when our daughter is sick,” Priya said.

Friend of the family Angela Fredericks told Sky News the root cause of the girl’s illness was untreated pneumonia.

She said the hospitalisation was further proof the girls were not receiving adequate medical care.

“If her loving parents were able to access medical services for their children the moment they needed it, as they would in the Australian community, we would not see these shocking delays,” she said.

“That’s all (father) Nades and Priya want to do for their little girls: to care for and protect them.”

