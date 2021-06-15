Biloela family board flight to WA

The father and sister of the Australian-born child rushed to Perth for medical treatment after years in detention on Christmas Island have boarded a charter to flight to reunite with her in WA.

After spending years in limbo, the family is no closer to permanent settlement today but it is the first time they have been allowed to set foot on the mainland since the lawyers for the family secured a court injunction to stop the Morrison Government from deporting them several years ago.

The Tamil family is expected to be reunited in Perth later on Tuesday.

The father Nades Murugappan and daughter Kopika were photographed boarding the flight on Tuesday afternoon.

A plane with Nades and Kopika onboard has left Christmas Island bound for Perth.



After nine long days, this family is finally being reunited.



When will they be allowed #HomeToBilo?

The news came as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke offered no guarantees on permanent settlement.

He has granting them a reprieve however from their ongoing detention on Christmas Island under a plan to allow the family to reside in community detention in Perth while their youngest daughter undergoes medical treatment.

She was rushed to hospital earlier this month after it emerged she had pneumonia and a blood infection.

