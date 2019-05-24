Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich drag racer Luke Crowley will be among the record-breaking competitors at next month's Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.
Ipswich drag racer Luke Crowley will be among the record-breaking competitors at next month's Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.
Motor Sports

Billy cart race for $2000, top displays to launch Winternats

24th May 2019 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM

MOTORSPORT: Next month's Gulf Western Oil Winternationals will be officially launched at Springfield on Sunday with a feast of entertainment.

The activities at Orion Shopping Centre include a kids billy cart bash, race car displays and autograph sessions.

Kids aged 8-13 will be racing billy carts down the main street in the middle of Orion Springfield Shopping Centre aiming to win a share of $2000 prizemoney for their junior sporting or community group.

The fun challenge starts at 11am.

A large range of championship drag racing vehicles will also be on display from 9am-3.30pm.

Drivers will be available to sign autographs from 12.15pm on Sunday.

The 52nd Gulf Western Oil WInternationals Drag Racing Championships will be officially launched at noon. The annual championships at Willowbank Raceway are the largest drag racing event held anywhere outside the USA.

This year's championships from June 6-9 are expected to attract more than 500 competing teams from around Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Up to 40,000 spectators are expected to attend the iconic event.

billy cart race for kids gulf western oil winternationals orion shopping centre willowbank raceway winternationals winternationals launch
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Dilapidated train station to be replaced

    premium_icon Dilapidated train station to be replaced

    Politics The new station will be constructed 120m east of the old one.

    • 24th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Why Eagles' 250 gamer so fiercely loyal to Ipswich

    premium_icon Why Eagles' 250 gamer so fiercely loyal to Ipswich

    News 'Fatty' would swap 100 plus matches for grand final glory

    • 24th May 2019 11:55 AM
    Top 5 sporting things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    Top 5 sporting things to do in Ipswich this weekend

    News What's on at sporting fields across the city and surrounds

    • 24th May 2019 11:17 AM
    Costume shop closing and everything is $10

    premium_icon Costume shop closing and everything is $10

    Business The owner isn't shy of a story, especially after a decade in the biz