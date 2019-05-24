Billy cart race for $2000, top displays to launch Winternats

Ipswich drag racer Luke Crowley will be among the record-breaking competitors at next month's Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.

MOTORSPORT: Next month's Gulf Western Oil Winternationals will be officially launched at Springfield on Sunday with a feast of entertainment.

The activities at Orion Shopping Centre include a kids billy cart bash, race car displays and autograph sessions.

Kids aged 8-13 will be racing billy carts down the main street in the middle of Orion Springfield Shopping Centre aiming to win a share of $2000 prizemoney for their junior sporting or community group.

The fun challenge starts at 11am.

A large range of championship drag racing vehicles will also be on display from 9am-3.30pm.

Drivers will be available to sign autographs from 12.15pm on Sunday.

The 52nd Gulf Western Oil WInternationals Drag Racing Championships will be officially launched at noon. The annual championships at Willowbank Raceway are the largest drag racing event held anywhere outside the USA.

This year's championships from June 6-9 are expected to attract more than 500 competing teams from around Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Up to 40,000 spectators are expected to attend the iconic event.