Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
lowy main art for online
lowy main art for online
News

Billionaire’s granddaughter victim of Ibrahim ‘prank’

by Brenden Hills
26th Jun 2019 11:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

For three decades, Sydney has regarded the House of Ibrahim with fear and fascination.

Now, for the first time, we take you inside the private world of this complicated family thanks to an enormous cache of surveillance material tendered to a NSW court.

There are more than 880 phone calls and texts that were covertly recorded by police over more than a year, revealing the truth about feuds, grudges and family lore, including the secret tunnel under patriarch John Ibrahim's Eastern Suburbs mansion.

There are hundreds of police photos taken inside Ibrahim homes during police raids, and an even larger collection of surveillance photos taken by police tailing family members and associates through the city's streets.

The material sheds new light on the family's networks, reaching beyond brothers John, Fadi, Michael and Sam to the far reaches of entertainment, night-life, property and crime. On their private calls, the brothers and their associates detail their rivalries and power struggles, as well as moments of "us against the world" camaraderie and black humour.

An Ibrahim hanger-on posed as cop with fake police lights on his car so he could pull over the daughter of a Sydney shopping centre magnate.

It was one of the more unusual stories police heard as their investigation came to a close.

They interviewed private investigator Matthew Seagg who relayed to them a story Jaron Chester told him of pretending to be a police officer to make a traffic stop on Claudia Lowy, the granddaughter of Westfield boss Frank Lowy.

Claudia Lowy. Picture: Robin Amadio
Claudia Lowy. Picture: Robin Amadio

This was all while Chester was driving his mother's Audi.

Mr Seagg told police Chester had relayed to him that Michael Ibrahim was also in the car.

It annoyed the private investigator because it came at a time where Chester was supposedly afraid of Ibrahim and had been asking Mr Seagg for help.

"Also he was stupid for pulling over Claudia Lowy because I know she has a GPS tracking duress button in her car," Mr Seagg told police.

Claudia Lowy is the grand daughter Westfield boss Frank Lowy, pictured here with former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop last year. Picture: Jame Dempster
Claudia Lowy is the grand daughter Westfield boss Frank Lowy, pictured here with former Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop last year. Picture: Jame Dempster

Mr Seagg said he had previously seen Chester's police lights in the car and they were located on the dashboard and could be plugged into the cigarette lighter.

Chester later told the investigator the real police confiscated the fake lights when he was pulled over for driving with a suspended licence.

Chester has not been charged over this incident.

Jaron Chester. Picture: Richard Dobson
Jaron Chester. Picture: Richard Dobson

More Stories

billionaire ibrahim brothers jaron chester

Subscriber Exclusives

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Faces of twin girls, brother killed in harrowing house fire

        premium_icon Faces of twin girls, brother killed in harrowing house fire

        News Police and fire crews have revealed harrowing details of how heroic residents armed with a garden hose managed to save the children’s mother and sister.

        Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

        premium_icon Containers for Change: Lids on or lids off?

        Environment The recycling company has cleared up a contentious point

        Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

        Sunshine Coast, Ipswich winners share $80m Oz Lotto jackpot

        News “I’m shocked to be honest. But extremely excited and grateful.”

        'Body in freezer' murder accused in court

        premium_icon 'Body in freezer' murder accused in court

        Breaking Ipswich man accused of murder appeared in court today.