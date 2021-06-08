Billionaire sued by own lawyers over yacht drama

A billionaire casino owner is being sued by his own lawyers for allegedly unpaid fees for legal advice linked to his 57m luxury yacht.

Aquis Australia Pty Ltd, a company wholly owned by Tony Fung, 69, was sued by top law firm Thynne and Macartney in the District Court in Brisbane last month.

The firm alleges that Mr Fung's company owes it $212,987 for legal advice given between December last year and last month, for an action involving his 57-metre luxury yacht Loretta, named after his wife, the claim states.

The $5m yacht is up for sale and can host up to 14 guests as well as crew and has a grand piano and a formal dining table for 12.

A guest aboard Tony Fung’s yacht, ‘Loretta’. Picture: Facebook

The firm alleges that while Aquis paid $119,000 of a January invoice for $161,572, it failed to pay invoices dated February and March and the $42,752 balance of the first invoice.

The firm's staff allegedly sent multiple emails to Agius director Daniel Bender requesting payment in January, February, March and April and had phone discussions with Mr Bender in March and April, the claim states.

No defence has been filed and no court date has been set for hearing.

Mr Fung, whose full name is Tony Fung Wing Cheung, is a property developer and racehorse owner who - together with a Dubai company - spent $12m buying 19 horses at the Magic Millions auction on the Gold Coast in January.

Tony and Loretta Fung at the Magic Millions race day at the Gold Coast Turf Club. Picture: Steve Holland

He owns Aquis Farm, a 447 hectare horse stud in Canungra in the Gold Coast hinterland. which used to be called Patinack Farm when it was owned by former bankrupt coal baron Nathan Tinkler.

He also owns a controlling stake in stockmarket-listed Aquis Entertainment which owns the casino in Canberra.

Five years ago Mr Fung abandoned his ambitious plans to build a casino in Yorkeys Knob, north of Cairns.

The 57-metre luxury yacht Loretta owned by billionaire Tony Fung. Picture: Facebook.

The planned $8bn Aquis resort casino was going to be aimed at targeting Chinese high rollers but the deal fell over when the Chinese economy slumped and Macau authorities cracked down on corrupt Chinese officials gambling in their casinos.

Mr Fung, is the son of Hong Kong's "Godfather of the stock market" and his brother Thomas is a Canadian media mogul.

He is also behind a proposal to build a 580-room hotel in Surfers Paradise worth $440m but in March he put his plans on ice by attempting to sell the building site and asking the Gold Coast Council for an extension of time for its planning approval which expires this month.

He has previously told media that he lives on board his other yacht, the Asteria, moored on the Gold Coast, or at Aquis Farm.

In 2018 he sold his six bedroom 60ha Noosa hinterland golf estate "Eagles Nest" for $5m to Brisbane socialite Janelle Mulder, wife of mining boss Paul Mulder.

