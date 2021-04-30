Billion-dollar transport solutions: Coast’s five key options

An artist's impression of bus rapid transit, which is one of the options presented in Sunshine Coast Council's Draft Options Analysis for a mass transit plan.

Sunshine Coast Council has looked to Brisbane, Canberra and China to come up with key options estimated to cost from $800,000 to $2.3 billion for a public transport solution.

Trackless trams, light rail and bus rapid transit are among the options residents have been asked to have their say on after the release of an almost 316-page public transport analysis report.

Feedback will help inform the council's final options analysis report to take to the State Government for a detailed business case on mass transit options.

It is hoped through improvements to public transport the Sunshine Coast can lower its dependence on cars.

The region has the second highest car ownership rate per capita, behind Perth, as of the 2016 Census.

The council has gone out to the community with a range of options from small public transport upgrades to a light rail system between Maroochydore and Caloundra to get people out of their cars.

It also considered four non-mass transit options - including bus service enhancements and upgrades and road upgrades.

Those options were deemed a business as usual approach and it noted they would not address congestion issues.

The mass transit options are proposed to service stage 1 of the project, which reaches from Maroochydore to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Later stages are proposed to link Kawana to Beerwah and Caloundra.

Here are the five options for a mass transit system:

Light rail transit: $2.66 billion

A light rail transit system would feature 16 stations and eight services per hour between the Maroochydore CBD and Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

It would run through an 8m wide corridor with an embedded railway track along the current road network.

The options analysis said similar systems were in the Gold Coast, Newcastle and Canberra.

The light rail could be electric powered through overhead line equipment.

Some systems, such as at Newcastle, use battery powered trams which could be an option in the Sunshine Coast in the future.

Services would have 7.5 minute headways and be a 30 minute journey from Maroochydore to Kawana and operate between 5am and midnight.

An artist's impression of wireless light rail, which is one of the options presented in Sunshine Coast Council's Draft Options Analysis for a mass transit plan.

Wireless light rail: $2.64 billion

With improvement of battery technology a number of light rail systems are using batteries for on-board stored energy rather than overhead power lines.

Batteries are flash-charged through overhead pantographs and deep-charged at depots overnight.

The report said this option would address concerns with the visual impacts of overhead wires.

The Sunshine Coast Council project team liaised with Canberra and Newcastle light rail counterparts to understand the cost and effectiveness.

Trackless tram: $2.39 billion

An artist's impression of trackless trams, which is one of the options presented in Sunshine Coast Council's Draft Options Analysis for a mass transit plan.

The best known trackless tram is the Autonomous Rapid Transit, a 17km line that recently opened in Yibin, China.

Trackless trams are fully electric and rely on energy stored on board through batteries.

The options analysis report said a service could include 14 vehicles, each 32m long.

It would have the same alignment to the light rail and bus rapid transit corridors and operate from 5am until midnight.

Bus rapid transit: $2.37 billion

The report said a bus rapid transit system would involve high-quality, rubber-tyred vehicles, similar to the Brisbane Metro, and carry between 130 and 150 passengers.

There would be 14, 24m long buses to service the Maroochydore to Kawana route which would take 30 minutes.

It is proposed to have 16 stations and operate from 5am until midnight, seven days a week.

Quality bus corridor: $881,423

An artist's impression of a quality bus corridor, which is one of the options presented in Sunshine Coast Council's Draft Options Analysis for a mass transit plan.

A high quality bus corridor is the cheapest of the options.

There would be about 20 branded vehicles, articulated or double decker buses each between 12 to 18m long.

The buses would have a capacity of 110 people.

The report said that this option would cause disruptions to traffic when cars have to enter the bus lane at intersections or when turning.