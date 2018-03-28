Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Billabong headquarters on the Gold Coast. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Billabong headquarters on the Gold Coast. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Business

Billabong suspends trade ahead of vote

by Kathleen Skene
28th Mar 2018 10:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARES in Burleigh-based surf icon Billabong have been suspended from trade as shareholders prepare to vote on the company's future.

About 40 shareholders and facilitators have gathered for the scheme meeting, which has been delayed by half an hour.

Gordon Merchant, the Gold Coast surfer who founded the icon from his Burleigh kitchen, will not attend the meeting.

Chief executive Neil Fiske is to explain his absence after the meeting opens.

If the vote is passed, the company will be sold for about $200 million to the owners of Quiksilver.

Billabong’s future will be determined today. Photo: Kathleen Skene
Billabong’s future will be determined today. Photo: Kathleen Skene

Boardriders Inc is majority owned by funds manager Oaktree Capital, which already holds 19 per cent of Billabong shares and is a major lender to the company.

Directors of Billabong have recommended shareholders vote in favour of the proposal and have flagged ongoing uncertainty if the sale does not proceed.

More to come

billabong business quiksilver surfing
Did you know this once popular venue is now closed?

Did you know this once popular venue is now closed?

News Pub closure mystery in Springfield

  • 28th Mar 2018 12:58 PM
VIP TICKETS: Your chance to meet Samuel in Ipswich

VIP TICKETS: Your chance to meet Samuel in Ipswich

News Famous actor Samuel Johnson is the author of Love Your Sister

  • 28th Mar 2018 11:40 AM
Know the rules to avoid hefty fines on waterways over Easter

Know the rules to avoid hefty fines on waterways over Easter

Community Plus where to get cheap fuel and forecast weather at major dams

  • 28th Mar 2018 11:27 AM
How to have a say on council's new urban village

How to have a say on council's new urban village

Politics Public consultation open for Riverview Urban Village planning

Local Partners