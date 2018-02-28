Bill Shorten ‘promised’ to kill Adani megamine

BUSINESSMAN and environmental activist Geoff Cousins has claimed Bill Shorten promised him he would seek to derail the Adani mine.

Mr Cousins said he met with the Opposition Leader in north Queensland last month and sought a commitment he would try to revoke the environmental licence if Labor won government.

Mr Shorten's office said last night he received a briefing from Mr Cousins but that "Labor does not rip up contracts" and "create sovereign risk".

"The key statement was that 'when we are in government, if the evidence is as compelling as we presently believe it to be, regarding the approval of the Adani mine, we will revoke the licence, as allowed in the Act'," Mr Cousins told the ABC's 7.30 program.

"He told me that he intended to speak to his colleagues, that, however, within a short time frame... he intended to announce a clear policy... and that he would come back to me with those statements."

The Opposition Leader has previously voiced his scepticism about the commercial viability of the mine, but has not publicly committed to challenging the project's approvals.

Mr Cousins said Mr Shorten did not require more information to come to light about the mine to "test" its compliance with the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

Australian Conservation Foundation president Geoff Cousins says Opposition Leader Bill Shorten promised to end the Adani coal project in Queensland. Picture: Britta Campion

"He believed there was sufficient information at this point, but the Act of course requires you test that," he said.

Mr Cousins said the commitment was made on "at least half a dozen times".

He said he was coming out to reveal the conversations with Mr Shorten as it was "pretty clear there was some kind of resistance within his party to him leading on this issue".

"And he said to me 'I am going to lead on this issue'. I am going to take a lead.'"

A spokesman for Mr Shorten said he requested a briefing from the Australian Conservation Foundation and Mr Cousins on the Great Barrier Reef and Adani's mine.

"It's no secret that Bill is deeply sceptical of the proposed Adani coal mine. He believes if it cannot stack up environmentally or commercially, it should not go ahead. So far it hasn't, and he doesn't believe it will," the spokesman said.

"If there are decisions to be made in government, Labor will make them in the national interest, based on relevant laws, and the best and most recent information before us."

Federal Resources Minister Matt Canavan said Mr Shorten needed to come out and declare his support for the coalmine.

"People already have doubts on whether they can trust Bill Shorten and if Bill Shorten doesn't come out and clearly back Adani now, that mistrust will only grow in regional Queensland," he said.

"Labor is infamous for doing backroom deals with the Greens, and they need to come clean with the Queensland people about which jobs they are trading off for votes."