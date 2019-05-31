Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Labor leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
Former Labor leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
Politics

Shorten pins shock poll rout on anyone but himself

by STEVEN SCOTT
31st May 2019 5:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BILL Shorten has blamed his critics for Labor's election loss, accusing business and the media of spreading "lies" about his policies.

Mr Albanese told his colleagues he accepted his share of responsibility for his party's surprise election rout.

 

New Labor leader Anthony Albanese with former leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
New Labor leader Anthony Albanese with former leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)

 

"I think the senior members, all of us, have to accept responsibility, that those many millions of Australians who rely upon us and the tens of thousands of people who have worked on our campaigns, need us to do better next time,'' Mr Albanese said.

The former Labor leader's outburst came as he was promised a shadow ministry in Mr Albanese's team.

He pledged to back in the new leadership team, saying he was "ready to help you with uniting our party and carrying the case for Labor values".

Mr Shorten has been lobbying for the health portfolio but is facing resistance to this push.

Some options floated for him include a lower profile role covering the National Disability Insurance Scheme or the industry portfolio.

 

New Labor leader Anthony Albanese shakes hands with former leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)
New Labor leader Anthony Albanese shakes hands with former leader Bill Shorten. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images)


The Labor factions carved up the frontbench spots with 16 from the Right and 14 from the Left.

Mr Albanese was formally elected leader with Richard Marles as his deputy. Penny Wong was endorsed as leader in the Senate and former NSW premier Kristina Keneally became her deputy.

South Australian right wing power broker Don Farrell bowed out of running to be deputy Senate leader after Mr Albanese told him he wanted a 50-50 gender balance in the leadership. New members of the front bench include WA MP Matt Keogh, Victorian MP Andrew Giles, NSW MP Pat Conroy and Queensland Senator Murray Watt

More Stories

Show More
bill shorten election defeat federal election 2019 labor politics

Top Stories

    Council calls for proposals to divert waste from landfill

    premium_icon Council calls for proposals to divert waste from landfill

    News "This is a global challenge, and one we all must face over the coming decade, and beyond”

    • 31st May 2019 7:00 AM
    • 1 DILLIGAFF
    Fill up now, don't miss out on cheap fuel

    premium_icon Fill up now, don't miss out on cheap fuel

    Money It's a high price but it's as good as it's going to get.

    • 31st May 2019 6:59 AM
    -5C as Queensland races into winter

    premium_icon -5C as Queensland races into winter

    Weather One place had an apparent temperature of -8.3

    • 31st May 2019 6:28 AM
    The 7 highest-rated restaurants in Ipswich you need to visit

    premium_icon The 7 highest-rated restaurants in Ipswich you need to visit

    News Did your favourite make the list?

    • 31st May 2019 6:00 AM