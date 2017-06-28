23°
Bill Shorten: 'I'll reverse penalty rate cuts'

Rob Harris | 28th Jun 2017 6:46 AM
SUNDAY penalty rate cuts for retail, hospitality and fast food workers from this weekend would be reversed if Labor leader Bill Shorten wins the next election.

The Opposition Leader has flagged a major shift in his party's stance during the last election to establish the pledge as a key campaign pledge to take to the polls.

Mr Shorten made the promise at the Australian Council of Trade Union's 90th anniversary dinner in Sydney overnight.

 

The Labor leader is likely to face further political attacks for "backflipping" on another policy - having repeatedly pledged during last year's election he would respect the independence of the Fair Work Commission whatever it decided on weekend worker penalties.

Mr Shorten said tonight from July 1 all MPs - including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull - would get a "considerable tax cut" through the demise of a temporary deficit levy but a mum working a Sunday shift in retail would get her rates cut.

More at Herald Sun

News Corp Australia

