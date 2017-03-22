Bill Murray fans lap up gigging lifestyle

Emerge's Calen Le Couteur sat down with Antii, Felix, Paul and Rachit from The Dollar Bill Murrays to chat about influences and standout venues.

C: Where did the brilliant name The Dollar Bill Murrays come from?

R: We spent a lot of time coming up with names and brainstorming, and not really getting any real progress on it. I'm a fan of Bill Murray, but I think it's just the name that we went with at the end of the day because you know every name is a bit weird. So we kind of just ran with it, it's a bit fun and we weren't worried about how serious the name is. Hopefully the music stands up for itself.

C: Do you have a specific process when writing music - which usually comes first the instrumentation or the lyrics?

F: It changes, usually I have a lot of lyrics just kind of on standby and then Antii or Paul come up with a riff or Rachit comes in with a kick and a snare and we just get the ball rolling. So I'd say I usually add lyrics to songs after they've been developed from riffs.

Emerge: The Dollar Bill Murrays: Emerge’s Calen Le Couteur sat down with Antii, Felix, Paul and Rachit from The Dollar Bill Murrays to chat about influences and standout venues.

C: What was the first venue you performed at as a band?

A: That was tucked into the corner of the Empire bar as part of their jam night with an audience of about three people thanks mostly to Paul and myself for bringing our partners along.

P: And they're still coming to gigs today!

C: Which venue that you have performed at has stood out as a favourite?

F: The Zoo.

R: Yeah The Zoo and The Foundry have both been very good for us, what do you guys think?

A: I'm a sucker for the décor at Black Bear Lodge as well.

C: Do you have a dream venue to be able to perform at?

A: For me that would be The Enmore in Sydney, just because that's where I saw a lot of my favourite bands when I was growing up.

P: On a mildly less ambitious note, I would really dig playing at The Triffid. I've also seen a lot of really cool bands there, hopefully some day soon perhaps.

R: I think for me, apart from something huge like Wembley or something, I really love The Tivoli. The first gig that I saw was there and I've seen a lot of really cool bands there and I think the room has a really nice sound.

F: I just wanna play... I think if we score a gig on a P&O Cruise Ship, and we can maybe go to an island somewhere, that would be cool.

C: Who influences you in my industry?

P: I love the 90s, I'm a sucker for the 90s.

F: I also like a lot of the 90s but my influences vary quite dramatically from classic rock to 90s. I'm gonna hop in that 90s boat with Paul.

A: I feel like I think a little more contemporary, I'm into a lot of pop influences and I try to bring some other things in as well. But for me, bands like Queens of the Stone Age, The Desert Scene and bands like that are always going to be part of what I do. I do try to diversify myself and bring in as much as I can from outside elements.

R: I think the band has a good mix of influences that come together, for me it was like Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, Queens of the Stone Age and then also some prog rock.

C: What was your favourite release of 2016?

A: Glass Animals' How to Be A Human Being was awesome, it blew me away start to finish.

P: I tend to exist only in the past, so I'm several years out and I got really excited and thought Kurt Vile was last year but he was actually 2015.

F: I gotta say the Childish Gambino song Redbone'that was really tasty.

The Dollar Bill Murray's latest single I Want Everything is available now.