Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Bill Gates has left the Microsoft board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.
Technology

Bill Gates to leave Microsoft board

14th Mar 2020 9:03 AM

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the world's most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.

The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, which has billions in assets and funds global health programmes to combat disease and poverty.

Gates quit his full-time executive role at Microsoft in 2008 and remained as chairman of the board till 2014. Since then he has been a board member.

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said.

With the departure of Gates from Microsoft Board, it will now consist of 12 members, the company said.

Gates also stepped down from the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, where he has served since 2004.

bill gates microsoft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man shot dead in Lockyer Waters overnight

        premium_icon Man shot dead in Lockyer Waters overnight

        Crime Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lockyer Waters overnight.

        Battered ice addict in a spin

        premium_icon Battered ice addict in a spin

        News Court hears how drugs fall out of accident victim’s pocket during rescue

        How popular parenting expert will build resilient Ipswich kids

        premium_icon How popular parenting expert will build resilient Ipswich...

        News An acclaimed parenting expert who has worked with the World Health Organisation...

        Loo paper stunt stuns voters

        premium_icon Loo paper stunt stuns voters

        News Ipswich voters were literally getting the soft touch at Gailes Railway Station with...