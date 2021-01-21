Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Queensland Police monitor barber shop openings for links

by Jacob Miley
21st Jan 2021 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NEW barber shops are coming under the microscope as police hunt for links to bikie gangs and organised crime.

One barber who asked to remain anonymous said bikie involvement was "rampant" and bringing "negative heat" to the industry.

Acting Detective Inspector Ian Galpin, of the Major and Organised Crime Squad, said police frequently probed businesses for organised crime links.

He said barber shops were often cash businesses and provided opportunities for money laundering.

"We are constantly monitoring the opening of barber shops to identify any links with outlaw motorcycle gang members or associates," he said.

"We are aware of various businesses (barber shops or otherwise) with links to outlaw motorcycle gangs. That said, their involvement can often be concealed and we welcome any information in relation to any businesses in which any outlaw motorcycle gang members have a vested interest."

Earlier this year, Brisbane Broncos enforcer Tevita Pangai Jnr was fined and stood down from the club for breaching COVID-19 restrictions after he attended the opening of the Mongols-linked Black Canvas Southside in Logan. After the breach, Pangai Jnr denied he had any bikie links.

Tevita Pangai Jnr at training. Picture: Annette Dew
Tevita Pangai Jnr at training. Picture: Annette Dew

The opening was raided by detectives from Taskforce Maxima on August 8, after which alleged Mongol Harley Barbaro was charged with breaching bail for a consorting charge.

Prominent Gold Coast lawyer Michael Gatenby, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said laws introduced under the Newman government pushed bikies out of tattoo parlours and into other areas.

"There's no doubt police are looking into barber shops, but this is the problem with the laws as we've got them. You've driven people underground, you've taken them away from what was obvious activities where police could watch them more closely. It's barber shops today but it will be something else tomorrow."

Alleged Mongol Harley Barbaro. Picture: Jerad Williams
Alleged Mongol Harley Barbaro. Picture: Jerad Williams

One barber said links to bikie gangs and money laundering were rampant.

" They're definitely ramping up these days. The cops have really got to do something about that because … they can't be in the tattoo industry now. They're all trying to buy into barber shops," he said.

However, another Coast hairdresser disputed the suggestion barber shops were being used by bikies. "I'd be really surprised,'' the barber said.

Originally published as Bikies 'rampant' as cops turn up the heat

bikie bikie gang crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list of Ipswich Australia Day 2021 winners

        Premium Content Full list of Ipswich Australia Day 2021 winners

        Community Ipswich’s best and brightest were recognised for their passion, hard work and dedication to the city at the 2021 Australia Day Awards

        Mum fears son’s suicide over prison’s alleged lack of care

        Premium Content Mum fears son’s suicide over prison’s alleged lack of care

        Health Prison authorities are allegedly doing little to manage his severe anxiety...

        REVEALED: Details of 100+ house fires to burn in Ipswich

        Premium Content REVEALED: Details of 100+ house fires to burn in Ipswich

        News Most house fires sparked in one particular room

        Art champion gets top honour for tireless contribution

        Premium Content Art champion gets top honour for tireless contribution

        Community He is the driving force behind the dedicated group’s use of art to strengthen...