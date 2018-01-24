Bikies of Instagram: 'Sons of Anarchy' celebrate jail release

Murdered bikie Micky D, above with an ex-girlfriend, was mourned behind bars by his Rebels mates who have now been freed from prison.

REBELS bikies have been celebrating on Instagram their acquittal and release from prison for the "Sons of Anarchy" torture attack.

One of the freed Sons of Anarchy Eight has even posted that he has conceived a child with his girlfriend since walking from Silverwater jail before Christmas.

High-ranking Rebels member Chris Rymer showed off his gang tattoos posting a picture of himself with his partner both holding pregnancy test wands.

Rymer posts in comments with the photographs, "straight out straight into it". "Love my lil fam can't wait till August to meet my new baby rymer #freshoutofjailknockingbitchsup #bestbabymummaever #highschoolsweethearts".

Chris Rymer and his partner celebrate getting pregnant after his prison release on acquittal for the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ attack.

Another picture posted on Rymer's Instagram page appears to show a prison cell bathed in blood with comments on the page suggesting it was taken inside the Darcy unit of Silverwater prison.

Other photographs show Rymer celebrating with drinks with friends since his release, shopping at high-end store Louis Vuitton earlier this month and lazing in the pool at Wet'n'Wild.

He poses in photographs wearing a pair of stylish sunglasses, red designer loafers and shorts exposing his heavily tattooed legs.

Photo taken inside the court of some of the men when a jury found them not guilty.

Rymer and his seven Rebels bikie friends were found not guilty late last year of the kidnapping and 36-hour torture ordeal of a former gang president.

The eight had been charged following an alleged 2014 attack on the leader of a western Sydney Rebels chapter.

The victim was allegedly hog tied with cable leads, burnt with a blowtorch, had his nipples sliced open and his right arm shattered.

Rymer checks out the footwear in the LV store.

The incident attracted the nickname of the TV show Sons of Anarchy, which features ritual attacks on those who leave a fictional outlaw bikie club on bad terms.

But a jury found there was no case against any of them and, since their acquittal, most have been released from prison with Rymer and others celebrating their release and return to enjoying life as free men.

Photo of blood in prison cell in the Darcy Unit of Silverwater jail posted by acquitted Rebel.

Rymer pays a visit with a bottle of Zambucca to the grave of slain Rebel Michael "Ruthless" Davey, who was gunned down while they were incarcerated awaiting trial.

Rymer also marks the release of another of the acquitted eight Rebels members, Jamie Saliba, with a photo of a heavily masked Rebels member in gang colours.

Posted comments include "Guess whose back! There goes the neighbourhood" along with the Rebels motto "cruthik".

One person posted "what don't break YU makes YU stronger".

Chris Rymer shops at Louis Vuitton this month after his acquittal.

Photographs and a video taken inside prison cells at Silverwater Correctional Complex show inmates posing before graffiti covered jail walls and blood on a cell floor.

Rymer writes next to the bloodied cell photo, "Ya don't wanna be in Darcy for New Years in the 3out lol", an apparent reference to a three inmate or "three out" cell.

The video, which appears to have been filmed on a phone with a cracked screen, shows Rymer and a heavily tattooed cellmate.

The Rebels bikies found not guilty of the Sons of Anarchy attack are living it up out of jail.

One person has posted on the video that Rymer appears to be celebrating behind bars, to which he replies, "Blue vals braaa wowww".

He also has posted pictures of himself eating his partner's homemade eggs and bacon and a massive chocolate dessert.

Rymer jokes with some of his followers about prison food, writing, "I miss tuna & rice" and with his mother, saying "Mum u should see the feeds me [and another inmate] could make with sh***y jail food".

Chris Rymer visits ‘Wet’n’Wild with the fam’ following his release from prison.

The temporarily jailed bikies, including Rymer, were unable to attend Davey's traditional Rebels bikie funeral, but celebrated his release and gravesite visit.

One posted "Welcome home brother" and "he going for ride to see MD our fallen brother PRINCEOFPENRITH".

Chris Rymer jokes about prison food on Instagram with a photograph of him tucking into an elaborate chocolate dessert.

The so-called Micky D, aka the "Prince of Penrith", was executed in his driveway reportedly by members of his own brotherhood after trying to leave the gang.

Davey, 30, died from gunshot wounds in Stafford Street, Kingswood, minutes from Penrith on March 30, 2016.

In response to Rymer's posts on Instagram, Rebels members and supporters commended the release and acquittal of him and his fellow former defendants.

Matthew Rymer at the Downing Centre during the trial for the kidnap and torture attack of which he was acquitted. Picture: John Grainger

The accused men went to trial last year in the NSW District Court, but after four months were acquitted.

Chris Rymer (left) and the late Michael Davey (centre) on an Instagram post wishing the slain Rebel happy birthday last December.

A jury found bikies Jamie Saliba, Chris Rymer, Matthew Rymer, Khaldoun Al-Majid, Zaidoun Al-Majid, Darrell Polgola, Scott Keighran and Lafta Ram not guilty.

The men were all acquitted of a charge of take or detain in company with intent to get advantage occasioning actual bodily harm.

Matthew Rymer was also found not guilty of dishonestly obtain property by deception.

When Matthew's brother Chris posted photographs of himself and long-term partner with their pregnancy news it received multiple congratulations in response.

One of the posters calls himself Luca Brasi, after the fictional character in The Godfather book and film who is Mafia boss Vito Corleone's personal enforcer.

Chris posted a picture on Instagram last November with Rebels cohorts, writing "3 out 1 more to go. All the best to my partner in crime JS on Thursday".

The post is believed to refer to Jamie Saliba, who was also acquitted.

Chris Rymer posts a photo kissing his girlfriend after being acquitted and released from prison with the words ‘my world’.

Saliba, who carried a Bible into the dock on most days of the trial, was released from prison in December.

Photographs of prison friends posted by the Rebels members after their jail release.

Some of his fellow defendants posted pictures with greetings including the message, "Welcome Home J.S. just in time for Christmas with the family #PenrithCityKings".

Other supporters posted pictures of them relaxing in a pool with the tag, "Brother Inside, Brothers Outside".

Chris Rymer also posed for a picture with his brother Michael saying "Not guilty brother I'm not a crim".

Friends posted "welcome back lad" and "welcome home bra".

On December 16, Chris Rymer and others posted birthday wishes along with photos of the late Mickey Davey, writing on Instagram "Happy Bday To My Freak of a Brother. F***ing miss you bra. RIP".

The "Sons of Anarchy" defendants missed Davey's elaborate bikie funeral held on April 8, 2016 in which he was ridden to his grave in a white coffin marked "Rthles" and "Cruthik".

Chris Rymer (right) celebrates with friends after his release from prison.

On a sidecar with a masked rider in a cortege of thundering Harley Davidsons, Davey's body was taken from a chapel of weeping women and men to be buried at Pinegrove Cemetery in western Sydney.

The men stand in court for the jury’s not guilty verdict in a photo posted online by a supporter.

Police are investigating the possibility a Rebels bikie member turned on him in the hours before his death.

According to the Sun-Herald, Davey had been looking to get out of the bikie fraternity, which detectives say may have been reason enough for his assassination.

His Instagram account included the statement: "I came into this world kick'n n scream'n while covered in some 1 else's blood no I'm not afraid of leavin the same way" alongside a gun and explosion emojis.

Davey's compatriots who mourned his murder from behind bars have been posting on Instagram since their release, "Respect", "miss ya" and "rest in paradise".

Rymer at the grave of slain Rebels bikie Michael ‘Ruthless’ Davey who was assassinated while the men were in prison.

Rafta Lam has posted pictures of himself post acquittal, with friends wishing him happy new year and "wealth and good fortune for u and your family".

Lam, who was one of the accused who was not in custody during the trial, posted a photograph taken by someone inside the courtroom of five of the defendants after the not guilty verdict was pronounced.

Another heavily tattooed man posted a photograph of himself with Chris Rymer and their daughters.

He wrote, "Everyday being out of jail is family day. Making the best out of every day life's too good be wasted on unimportant things".

Chris Rymer celebrated his brother’s acquittal with a picture of Matthew.

Chris Rymer and his partner at Christmas after his release.

Chris Rymer (right) celebrates the prison release of his co-acquitted Jamie Saliba.

Lafta Ram at the Downing Centre court during the trial which found him not guilty.