Bikie was ‘killed to eliminate witness’

A LONE WOLF bikie accused of slaying rival gang member Shane Ross killed the man's associate to eliminate a witness to the crime, it has been alleged.

Their bodies were found in a Tallebudgera park on October 18, 2019, with Mr Ross suffering gunshot wounds from two different guns.

Victims Shane Ross (left) and Cameron Martin

Miller was on Wednesday refused bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the alleged "premeditated" killing of Mr Ross and murder of Mr Martin.

The Supreme Court heard Miller had also been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in company, which allegedly occurred on July 27, 2019, and is unrelated to the alleged double murder.

The Brisbane Supreme Court heard prosecutors allege Miller drove with another man to Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast to kill Mr Ross after previously conducting a "dry run" of the plan.

It has been alleged by prosecutors Mr Martin was killed only to "eliminate a witness" to the targeted killing of Mr Ross.

The court heard the case against the men relied on telephone data evidence from two phones - termed by the court as the "red phone" and the "green phone" - as well as CCTV footage and data from a vehicle.

Miller, is alleged to have been in possession of the "green phone" in the lead-up to the alleged murder in October.

The court today heard additional evidence had been provided to prosecutors, which showed the "green phone" had travelled with Miller to Coolangatta airport where he got on a plane sometime prior to the alleged murder.

Friends and family attend the funeral of Comanchero bikie Shane Ross at Southport Church of Christ.

The court heard the phone allegedly stayed in a car parked at the airport until Miller returned from Sydney.

The phone was then driven to Palm Beach on the Gold Coast where the man had been living, it is alleged.

However, defence barrister Greg McGuire said there was no evidence to show Miller had the phone at the time of the alleged killing.

Justice David Boddice found there was a significant risk Miller would flee the jurisdiction if released from custody because he was facing the prospect of life behind bars, without parole only after 30 years, if convicted of double murder.

The court heard the killing occurred against "the background of outlaw motorcycle gangs".

"The person charged with the applicant (Miller) is alleged to have been an office bearer of a motorcycle gang, the deceased is alleged to be an ex-member of that gang and a member of a rival outlaw motor cycle gang," Justice Boddice said during the bail hearing.

During the hearing, Mr McGuire argued Miller had not fled the jurisdiction after his property was raided in March and had no history of failing to appear in court.

He also said the case was circumstantial and the defence had not yet had a chance to test the evidence alleged to incriminate Miller.

Mr McGuire also argued the man should be released from custody because he sustained fractures to his vertebrae during a raid on his property in March and there was a risk to his health because of COVID-19 if he stayed behind bars.

He said prisoners were in lock down all but three hours per day, having difficulty conferencing with legal representatives and making phone calls to loved ones.

In refusing bail, Justice Boddice said this allegation was "nothing more than speculation".

"Having looked at the material, I would not accept the characterisation of this case as not being a strong case," he said.

Originally published as Bikie murder bombshell: 'Killed to eliminate witness'