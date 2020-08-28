Bikie boss gave drug chemicals to Mokbel

Former Comanchero bikie boss Amad ‘Jay’ Malkoun supplied drug making chemicals to Tony Mokbel at the height of his criminal empire.

FORMER Comanchero bikie boss Amad "Jay" Malkoun supplied drug-making chemicals to Tony Mokbel's crime empire at its height, police believed.

Confidential police intelligence released by the Lawyer X Royal Commission has also revealed underworld identity Fedele D'Amico was a supply target of the same investigations into Mokbel's sprawling crime interests.

The material, contained in a 2006 Purana taskforce presentation, examines the operations of Mokbel, his family and associates.

Jay Malkoun was Comanchero bikie boss president before going overseas in 2013.

Malkoun is listed as being a source of precursor chemicals.

It states he is a target and that he is able to provide a substance called BMK 2P2.

It is the first time allegations of links have been revealed between the well-connected Malkoun and the Mokbel operation.

Malkoun has for decades been of interest to drug and organised crime investigators.

The period referred to in the Purana reports would have been after he finished a long prison stint for large-scale heroin trafficking.

Malkoun later led the Victorian arm of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang before heading overseas in 2013.

In March last year, he suffered massive injuries in a car-bomb attack in Greece but has since made significant progress in his recovery.

Tony Mokbel is serving jail time for his drug trafficking operation.

Earlier this year, the wealthy Malkoun quietly returned to Australia and is believed to have based himself interstate.

He made a visit to Melbourne in July and there have been persistent whispers that he is now affiliated with the powerful Mongols bikie gang.

D'Amico is also named in the documents as being a source of precursor chemicals.

The documents state the 52-year-old is a supplier of the substance MDP2P.

D'Amico was a target of the Australian Federal Police investigation into the colossal tomato tins ecstasy importation which was shipped into Melbourne from Italy in 2007.

Links between Malkoun and Mokbel have been exposed as part of the royal commission into Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo.

He was never prosecuted but later fell out of favour with syndicate ringleaders, who had organised the concealment of 4.4 tonnes of the drug in tomato tins.

A court was to hear senior crime figures believed D'Amico had been stealing drugs or had caused police to seize them.

A subsequent plot to murder him as he returned to his car after a boxing tournament was foiled by police.

Harper Collins book LAWYER X by News Corp journalists Anthony Dowsley and Patrick Carlyon

D'Amico has more recently been involved in a bitter business dispute with bio chemist and drug trafficker Shane Charter over a tip in Melbourne's northwest.

He is banned from Victoria's race tracks.

