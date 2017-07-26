Bikie ban onerous and dodgy parole condition, court told

THE man once dubbed "general” of a feared prison gang says it would be wrong for parole conditions to insist he avoid hanging out with bikies.

Allan David MacQueen, 50, believed the proposed condition could lead to him being accused of a breach simply on police assertions, Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

The wording of any parole order around former prisoners and existing bikie gang members was also a matter of contention.

One proposed order related to an alleged Rebels gang member, the court heard.

MacQueen, who used to live in Ipswich, has previously stated the legal wrangling for his case was taking too long.

Justice David Jackson said on Wednesday some of the procedural issues in the case were "a bit like Groundhog Day”.

Last November, MacQueen told the supreme court he had "extreme trouble” getting previous parole case notes.

MacQueen told the court he had lodged a right to information request to get the notes.

In 1992, MacQueen was involved in an escape from Brisbane's Boggo Road Jail.

Two years later he was sentenced to life in jail after killing a fellow prisoner.

The matter now has been sent back to the parole board for further consideration.

- NewsRegional