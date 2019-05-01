Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KIND DONATION: Paparazzi Carter, Matt Curtis, Nathan Kay, Wayne 'Swampy' Marsh, Viv '666' Jocumsen, Lyne Booth, Flame Howard, Duke Hawthorn, Vicki Darby and Steve 'Baldy' Hanlon.
KIND DONATION: Paparazzi Carter, Matt Curtis, Nathan Kay, Wayne 'Swampy' Marsh, Viv '666' Jocumsen, Lyne Booth, Flame Howard, Duke Hawthorn, Vicki Darby and Steve 'Baldy' Hanlon. Geordi Offord
News

Biker group bands together to give service donation

Geordi Offord
by
1st May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of bikers have banded together to raise $1200 for Bundaberg's Edon Place.

The donation from members of Consolidated Bikers Association Australia comes after the Federal Government said they would not continue their small funding contribution towards the facility.

Service director of Edon Place Lyne Booth said without the funding they would be looking at donations for what was needed to help families in their time of need.

"We want for our families to be able to have an immediate response to when they've been affected by tapping into our emergency relief funds," she said. "We operate 24/7 and other services I know of only operate during business hours."

The organisation has a special place in the heart of CBA member Flame Howard who used the service many years ago. "I was there for a couple of weeks," Ms Howard said.

"I had nothing but the clothes on my back and the ladies took care of me, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Edon Place, so we are absolutely honoured to be able to give back in a way."

Ms Booth said it was humbling to hear how Edon Place, which helps people during times of crisis, had helped so many in the region.

consolidated bikers association donation edon place kind act
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Car crash at Tivoli has traffic at a standstill

    premium_icon Car crash at Tivoli has traffic at a standstill

    Breaking The crash, which happened at 7.53am, has slowed traffic.

    • 1st May 2019 8:29 AM
    Business owners jump on shopping centre growth

    premium_icon Business owners jump on shopping centre growth

    Business Small traders open their doors at new centre.

    • 1st May 2019 8:00 AM
    Why residents want multi-member council divisions

    premium_icon Why residents want multi-member council divisions

    Council News There were 1049 survey respondents with comments from 450 people

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information