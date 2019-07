A MOTORCYCLIST is in hospital after a crash at Ripley early this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the single-vehicle incident occurred on Clarke St and Fischer Rd at 7.32am.

The rider was treated at the scene by paramedics and critical care paramedics for leg, pelvic and arm injuries.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was later transported to the PA Hospital in a critical condition with a High Acuity Response Unit in attendance.