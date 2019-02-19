Menu
Biker caught 52km/h over speed limit

Ali Kuchel
by
19th Feb 2019 3:09 PM
A MAN caught driving 52km/h over the speed limit will lose his licence, Toogoolawah police have said.

The 61-year-old was caught travelling 152km/h in a 100km/h zone on his motorbike on Esk-Kilcoy Rd on Sunday.

He was issued a $1218 fine and eight demerit points.

Acting Sergeant Claire Heptinstall said it came just days after the death of a motorcyclist on the D'Aguilar Highway at Woolmar, after the rider collided with a cattle truck on Friday last week.

Toogoolawah Police senior constable Claire Heptinstall.
"Most of the high-range speeding offences I've detected are committed on motorcycles and it's always the same excuses - 'I was just testing it out' or 'I wasn't paying attention'," she said.

"I'm yet to actually detect anyone who is remorseful for speeding, just remorseful they got caught."

Acting Sgt Heptinstall said the number of speeding drivers did not appear to be increasing, but better technology and resources were allowing police to catch offenders.

"Every kilometre over the speed limit is a killer," she said.

"I wish I could convey the imagery of one of the many fatal incidents I've been to, you'd never speed again after seeing that.

Ipswich Queensland Times

