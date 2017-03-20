'Bike rego! Where will it stop? Pram rego, pedestrian rego?'

WOULD you pay a fee to register your bicycle if it meant better infrastructure for bike riders?

That's the suggestion Queensland man Adrian Wone has made in an attempt to make cycling safer and encourage more people to opt for the manual mode of transport.

"Bikes are becoming more popular and if they need infrastructure like bike ways, the economy is stretched to the limit, so registering bikes might be the way to finance these things," he said.

Mr Wone said the proposal would also have the added benefits of improving our waistlines and the environment.

"If it's safer and convenient, more people will take it up, which will benefit the environment and people's health," he said.

"Even just $5 per bike just for new bikes sold, or maybe people would be happy to pay across the board, to get people out there safely.

"It would take a few cars off the road too."

What do you think about this? Would you pay a fee to register your bicycle if it meant better infrastructure for bike riders? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Shell Be - "Aren't rates and all else already funding pathways? Why not get those pushing prams and walking also funding pathways? Where does it stop!" Luke Ogle - "There's a lot of footpaths, is pedestrian registration next?"

Janice Milne - "I absolutely love this. I've been saying for years bike riders should pay rego. Why should it be up to other road users to pay rego to go towards maintaining our roads but bikes can use them for nothing. YOU WANT TO RIDE ON OUR ROADS, WELL PAY LIKE EVERYONE ELSE!"

Andy Lea - "The day I have to pay rego for my bike to be on the road, I will forever ride down the middle of the road like a car drivers and stop at the lights in the middle of the road. Why not, if I have to pay like a car driver." Donna Anderson - "Bike riders do that now, so what's the difference!"

Joyce Holder - "What? So two cars, one caravan and one trailer registrations a year for me aren't enough, even though the caravan only goes out on the road and maybe two to three times a year? And only drive one car at a time. Now they want more money so hubby can ride his pushbike to and from work a few times a year!"

Jim Mckee - "Every cyclist either commuting or riding for recreation saves the state gov a fortune in health expenditure. In Holland the estimate for cyclists is a saving of $40,000 in health costs over the life of the cyclist. Some companies are now paying their workers to ride to work, their employees work better, stay healthier and don't require expensive car parks."

Gary Stephan - "I already pay registration for four vehicles. I think that the small amount of time I spend on my bike is well and truly paid for."

Paul Smart - "Sigh... Vehicle registration does not go to roads. It goes into the general tax coffers of the government of the day which can then use it anyway they see fit. Yes they can use it to repair roads but they can also use it to buy gold plated toilet seats should they wish." Janice Milne - " Well that's news to me. Qld transport has told me countless times over the years it does go towards maintaining our roads along with CTP and other stuff."