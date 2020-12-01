Bike bandit back in court for breaching orders

A BICYCLE bandit who was armed with a crowbar when he tried to rob a couple was brought back before the court after he breached conditions of his suspended jail sentence, and a probation order.

Ipswich District Court heard on Monday that Stephen Dennis Bush had not been home when police checked his night curfew compliance.

Bush, 23, had been sentenced in late May this year to a suspended 10-month jail term for the attempted armed robbery with violence at Redbank Plains in December last year.

He also received a 12-month supervised probation order for a knife offence.

The Crown prosecution sought only that the two breaches be proven with no further action taken.

In his submission on penalty, defence barrister Daniel Boddice sought an extension of the probation order by one month as being an appropriate penalty.

Bush pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended jail sentence, and breaching a 12-month probation order.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said Bush had spent 120 days in custody prior to being sentenced.

He said he would take no action on the breaches and order that the probation order continue.

He warned Bush that he must understand the situation he had put himself in, because breaches can mean he may spend the 10 months of the sentence behind bars.

Judge Lynch said the breaches occurred in July and August when he was found to be absent from his home during curfew with no excuse.

Judge Lynch said it would be unjust to activate the sentence.

As part of his punishment, Bush was ordered to remain seated at the back of the courtroom until the rising of the court.