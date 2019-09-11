Menu
Bike and kangaroo crash and house fire keep crews busy

Greg Osborn
by
11th Sep 2019 7:23 AM
IT'S been a busy few hours for the state's emergency services with crews attending a motorcycle crash and a house fire in Ipswich overnight.

Units were first called to the house fire on McKerrow Cres at Goodna just before 7pm last night.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was assessed and treated on scene for mild smoke inhalation.

He did not require hospitalisation and crews remained on standby for QFES.

Early this morning a crew was called to a motorcycle and kangaroo crash at Redbank.

The collision occurred on Monash Rd at 2.40am.

A man was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury.

It was the second crash involving a kangaroo in Queensland overnight after a vehicle also hit a marsupial at Middlemount.

The collision occurred on Dysart Middlemount Rd at 7.19pm

One patient was later transported Dysart Hospital in a stable condition with a head laceration.

The condition of the kangaroos is not known.

