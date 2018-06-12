Ashton's heart for the homeless

Ashton Brown, 11, is behind the soon-to-be certified charity Homeless Helpers. IMAGE: Emma Schafer

ASHTON Brown, 11, was heartbroken when he saw the plight of the homeless in Youtube videos at his Goodna home.

But rather than switch off, the then nine year old pledged to make life better for the men and women in the videos.

And he has - by launching his own charity.

"Just seeing homeless people makes me sad," the Year 6 St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School student told the South-West Satellite.

"It's just not right."

And so by the time he celebrated his eleventh birthday last month, he had raised thousands of dollars and provided comfort to thousands of homeless through his soon-to-be registered charity Homeless Helpers.

Ashton Brown, 11, is the big-hearted Goodna youngster behind Homeless Helpers. Pictured with mum Jacqui.

On his tenth birthday, he ran a car wash in his Goodna backyard to fundraise his first $300.

On his eleventh birthday, he celebrated with a fundraising motorbike ride across Brisbane. More than 100 riders raised over $2000.

Ashton spends hours in his home kitchen cooking meals to hand out to the needy.

When he is not at school or playing his beloved soccer with the Richlands under-11s, he is bundling donations of blankets, toiletries and non perishables for those sleeping rough.

Ashton will not be old enough to hold a position on his charity's committee, but there is absolutely no doubt the kind-hearted and motivated youngster is the passion and the brains behind the not-for-profit.

Ashton Brown, 11 with some of the care packages he prepares for the homeless.

And he has grand and selfless plans.

"The money we raised on my birthday in May will go towards a caravan," he said.

"We will pull out all the insides and half will become a hairdresser for the homeless and the other side will be a cafe for coffee and stocking up on care packages."

The caravan would be known as Homeless Helpers Happy Place.

Ashton is also in the process of starting a Homeless Helpers Youth Committee for other driven youths.

Eventually, he would like to run his own refuge house for the homeless - a service he and his mum used when they escaped a violent home.

Proud mum Jacqui was last week elected Homeless Helpers' president, but she said anyone who met Ashton knew he was the real leader.

Ashton and Jacqui Brown of Homeless Helpers.

"We do things in a way so Ashton doesn't have to see first hand too much of what's happening on the street," Ms Brown said.

"But he is driving everything.

"In the southwest suburbs we mainly see a lot of people from housing commission who rely on our bread or shampoo and other items so they can use the money they earn just to pay their bills."

Ashton and Homeless Helpers will be at Footprints in the Park at Diggers Rest in Goodna to hand out toiletries, clothing and bedding on June 22 from 4.30pm.

HELP ASHTON

Homeless Helpers need:

■ A caravan

■ A tow bar

■ Clothes racks

■ Shelving

■ Volunteers

■ Donations (clothes, blankets, toiletries, non perishables)

Email: info@homelesshelpers.org.au