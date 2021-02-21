Menu
Kyle Ascough is being mourned by loved ones following a horror crash at Cashmere last night. Picture: Kyle Ascough
News

‘Biggest heart’: Young dad killed in motorcycle crash

by Kara Sonter
21st Feb 2021 2:03 PM
The identity of a 29-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash northwest of Brisbane Saturday night has been revealed.

It is understood Kyle Ascough's motorcycle collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Lilley Rd and Beech Drive, Cashmere, about 8pm.

Paramedics attended to the Mr Ascough, who was described at the time as being in a critical condition.

Police later confirmed the young father from Warner died at the scene.

Loved ones of Mr Ascough have shared their devastation on social media today, reeling after last night's news.

Kyle Ascough died when the motorcycle he was riding crashed in Cashmere last night. Picture: Kyle Ascough
"My brother, biggest heart on you mate. I'm sorry your time was cut so short," said Joshua Pratt.

"I don't even have words," wrote Kadie Ann.

"The world has lost a truly unique soul. Kyle, no one was like you, and you are already so deeply missed.

"We will be there for your family forever. Party hard mate."

It is understood Mr Ascough welcomed a baby boy in October.

The crash is being investigated by the Forensic Crash Unit with police appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have relevant dashcam vision, to contact police on 131 444.

Originally published as 'Biggest heart': Young dad killed in motorcycle crash

