Biggest firework to ever be set off over Ipswich

THE Ipswich Show may not be happening this weekend, but you can still enjoy one of its most popular events thanks to the Show Society.

The firework display is always a highlight at the end of each day of the show, and on Friday night you can still get your fix with a special show that will take place at 7.30, including the biggest firework ever let off in Ipswich’s history.

Vice President of the Show Society Darren Zanow said that this was only the third time that the Ipswich Show had been cancelled due to two world wars, and now COVID-19, but it won’t stop the fun.

“Everything will happen online from 7.15pm on our Facebook page, where we will be presenting the Mayor’s and the President’s show messages online at 7.25, then at 7.30 we’ll be streaming the fireworks display, which is great a chance to cheer up everyone in our community,” Mr Zanow said.

“The display will include the biggest firework ever let off in Ipswich. If the show was open, we couldn’t do it because of people underneath, so this is a perfect and maybe only opportunity to let off this big firework at 300 metres over Ipswich. The showgrounds will be locked, we can’t have people within 100 metres of this firework. It’s going to be huge. Trust me, you’ll see it all over Ipswich.”

The public holiday will go ahead, despite the show being cancelled, and this is due to the fact that it can take a year to change a public holiday.

“We want to encourage people on their public holiday to reflect the Ipswich Show spirit and support local businesses, then find a good spot from 7.15pm to watch.

“Even though the show is cancelled doesn’t mean you can’t take part in events to support our show, we’d love to see everyone share the show spirit. Hopefully this means in 2021 the show will be more popular than ever!”