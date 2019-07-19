Menu
Boho is sure to be popular again this year at Splendour in the Grass.
Boho is sure to be popular again this year at Splendour in the Grass. Lyn McCarthy/Niche Pictures
Biggest fashion trends tipped for Splendour

Seanna Cronin
19th Jul 2019 8:00 AM
SURE you might have your gum boots and winter woolies packed for Splendour in the Grass, but for many festival fashion goes way beyond the practical.

There are the tried and true music festival staples, such as boho chic and barely-there outfits, but each year there are new eye-catching trends that make a bold statement.

If Coachella is America's 'influencer Olympics', then surely Splendour is Australia's equivalent.

So what will punters be wearing at Splendour this weekend?

Animal print

This major fashion trend of 2019 is sure to be ever-present at the North Byron Parklands.

But expect it to be dialled up a notch with clashing prints, sequins and bright colours.

 

 

Glitter, bling and more glitter

Whether you're going for the mermaid look, temporary adornments like face jewels and temporary tattoos or metres of sequins, light-catching looks will make sure you stand out from the crowd.

FUN: Splendour in the Craft is one of the most popular non-music spaces at the festival.
FUN: Splendour in the Craft is one of the most popular non-music spaces at the festival. CLAUDIA CIAPOCHA

Guys can get in on this trend too with metallic fabrics, face paint and glitter beards.

Paul Middleton, of Woolloongong, with his glitter beard at Splendour in the Grass 2017.
Paul Middleton, of Woolloongong, with his glitter beard at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

 

Chunky knits and furs

With temperatures dipping down into the single digits at night, everyone will be looking to rug up when the sun goes down.

Chunky weaves, fluffy fake furs and over-sized fits are all the rage this winter - a trend everyone can get on board with when the mercury plummets.

Double points for rocking both sequins and a toasty warm jacket.
Double points for rocking both sequins and a toasty warm jacket. Marc Stapelberg

 

Boho

Think flowing cotton and lace, suede fringe, wavy locks and flower crowns. This look will never go out of style and local fashion labels like Spell are meeting the demand.

 

Neon

If the looks from the recent Glastonbury Festival in the UK are anything to go by, then neon will be back with a vengeance.

It ain't easy bein' green.
It ain’t easy bein’ green. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage

 

Weird and wacky

For some eager festival-goers, their attire is all about getting attention. From matching group outfits to onesies and home-made designs, the only limit is your imagination and ingenuity.

Splendour in the Grass 2018 festival goers enjoy the music at the main stage.
Splendour in the Grass 2018 festival goers enjoy the music at the main stage. Marc Stapelberg

Splendour in the Grass is on at the North Byron Parklands today through Sunday.

byron bay fashion festival fashion music music festivals splendour2019 splendour 2019 splendour in the grass yelgun

