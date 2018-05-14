Bigger blocks released to meet local demand

DEMAND for larger blocks has led to the fast-tracked release of AVID Property Group's master-planned community in Bellbird Park.

Located in Brentwood Forest, The Outlook is a new land release with blocks ranging from 266m2 to 890m2.

AVID Property Group Queensland General Manager Bruce Harper said The Outlook included some of the largest and most elevated blocks available at Brentwood Forest, with this latest land release brought forward after a surge in local demand.

"Residential property demand is starting to really heat up in the region and, as prices continue to rise, local buyers are always on the lookout for affordable land options - whether it be to build their first family home or to upsize to a large block,” Mr Harper said.

"The Outlook release comes at the perfect time for those looking to upsize their home in an established area, with blocks ranging from 266m2 to 890m2 in one of our most highly sought-after pockets of the community - overlooking the surrounding bushland.

Mr Harper said he didn't expect the latest release to last long, given recent demand and the location of the blocks.

"All of these blocks are within walking distance to some of the area's iconic community parks, including The Outlook Park and The Rotary Adventure Park,” he said.

"These parks are two of our treasured Brentwood Forest jewels, with The Rotary Park spanning a massive 5,000m² and The Outlook Park offering awe-inspiring 360° views of surrounding bushland.”

"Now is the time to invest in this fast-growing region - there are big things planned for Greater Springfield including more infrastructure investment and improved public transport networks so we are encouraging buyers to secure their piece of property in the area now, before demand continues to rise.

"Brentwood Forest hosts a vibrant, friendly community, with the surrounding bushland offering the right amount of privacy for a family home, all with the convenience of having everything you need at your door step,”

The Outlook land release offers 10m to 16m frontages, with prices starting from $169,000.