A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
Breaking

Biggenden driver dies after plunging 10 metres from bridge

Holly Cormack
11th Mar 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2021 4:17 AM
A Biggenden women has died following a truck-car crash at Brooweena, sending her vehicle plunging 10 metres off a bridge.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, initial investigations suggest a logging truck and sedan collided head on along Maryborough Biggenden Road in Brooweena, causing the sedan to fall and flip off the Brooweena Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, had to be freed from the vehicle by QFES personnel and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, died early this morning as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Tin Can Bay man, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

