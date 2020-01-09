Big W’s mega clearance sale

BIG W is offering its customers up to 80 per cent off a huge selection of products, including Breville, Lego, Disney and Apple.

If you have been meaning to discover what all the hype is about slow cookers, now is your chance with the Breville The Fast Slow Cooker now down to $149 - a $50 saving. It's got multi-function cooking with a 6 litre removable bowl.

TECH

The Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm aluminium gold pink sand sport band is now down to $449 from $569.

Customers will also save $60 on Logitech's Crayon for iPad 6th Generation, which is now down to $69.

Those in need of a blender, the Nutri Ninja FreshVac blender is down to $149 from $299.

Breville The Fast Slow Cooker now down to $149.

John Deere Gator 3 Ways to Play walker will set you back $129 – a $60 saving.

KIDS

Behold the ever-popular ottoman which has been known to cause a frenzy among parents in the past. The Kodu upholstered elephant and unicorn ottomans are on sale for $35, saving customers $14.

For those kids obsessed with LEGO - the Disney Princess Rapunzel's petite tower is down to $7 from $15, while the Marvel Ultimate Heroes Collection is down to $27.50 from $55.

Circuit boys' lace-up sport shoes in black are down to $8 from $15, and the

John Deere Gator 3 ways to play walker will save customers $60, down to $129.

The Kodu upholstered unicorn ottoman is now on sale for $35 – a $14 discount.

And so is the elephant ottoman.

BEAUTY

Beauty fans are also in for a treat, with selected brands half price.

Olay is offering a $24 saving on its Eyes regenerist luminous eye cream which is now down to $24, while L'Oreal has an $8 saving on its popular Paris colour riche magique lip liner, down to $7.97. The French brand is also offering $10 off its infallible lip paint matte - nude-ist, which is $9.97 after the discount.

If you're in need of a brush collection, Manicare has its Face Expert three-pack on sale for $14.50.

Manicare Face Expert three-pack on sale for $14.50.

HOME AND APPLIANCES

Although we're in summer, it will be winter before you know it, so best be prepared with a heater while there's huge savings. You can save $49 on the Goldair 1000W panel heater two-pack, now down to $30.

If you need to decorate your sofa or bed with pillows, the House & Home imitation chunky knit cushion in blush is now down to $6 from $9.

Goldair 1000W panel heater two-pack, now down to $30 – a $49 saving.

For the kids bedroom, the Kodu kids three-drawer cabinet has a $20 saving, now down to $49, while those who want to decorate their outdoor garden, the House & Home rattan statement chair in natural colour will set you back $69 - a $30 discount.