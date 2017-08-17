Big win thanks to pride

BORN and bred in Ipswich means a lot to Douglas Young.

In his 40 years in the air force, he spent time in Malaysia, Vietnam and all corners of this nation, but Ipswich is where his heart is, along with his wife of almost 60 years.

A true believer in supporting local business, it was only fitting that Douglas was the first winner of the City Pride promotion.

He now has $2500 to spend on whatever he likes, thanks to The Queensland Times City Pride initiative.

Douglas went to North Tivoli Nursery to stock up on some plants for his garden and received an entry form for the draw, which then came out of the barrel for the win.

"I came back to Ipswich in 1972, and I've been here ever since,” Douglas said. "I've lived in a lot of places but I always wanted to come back here, as I'm born and bred in this city.

"Normally, I couldn't win an argument so I was surprised when I got the call. We do a lot of travel and this money will come in handy.”

Now in his 80s, Douglas looks forward to working out what to spend his money on and he loves to write the odd letter to his local paper.

"I support local business because I'm a local. I don't like going to Brisbane. My wife and I love to eat out, support the local pubs, and we're spoilt for choice in Ipswich.”

