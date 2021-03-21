Big wet tipped to batter parts of Ipswich

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Ipswich.

HEAVY rainfall is expected to batter parts of Ipswich in coming hours as destructive storm cells move northward from the Gold Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area just after 1.30pm on Sunday.

Slow moving thunderstorms were detected on the radar near Beenleigh, Logan City and Mount Tamborine.

Logan, Scenic Rim, Gold Coast, Redland City and Brisbane City Council Areas are also included in the warning.

The same cells have wreaked havoc across South East Queensland in recent days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bonogin, west of the Gold Coast, recorded 136mm rainfall in a two-hour period.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people should never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

Individuals should seek shelter indoors and avoid fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:30 pm.