BIG WET: More rain coming as creeks hit minor flood warning

MORE than 130mm of rain fell in Ipswich last week, sparking a minor flood warning over the weekend.



The Warrill Creek at Amberley recorded a minor flood peak just below 5.0 metres around midnight Saturday but it was already falling past 4.64m at 6.30am on Sunday.



Close to 240mm has fallen in Ipswich this months already, double the historical average rainfall in February.



It came after the the weather station at Amberley recorded 137mm from February 19, while 91mm was recorded at Esk, 62.2 at Gatton and only 44.6mm at Lowood.



The river level was expected to fall below the minor flood level (4.00m) by early Sunday afternoon.



The Bureau of Meteorology is warning while the most significant falls have passed, more rain and possible thunderstorms are heading for the city.



There is a high chance of showers in Ipswich for the rest of today with a chance of a thunderstorm while possible isolated showers will persist until at least Tuesday.



It's not as heavy as it has been, however, with a maximum of 10mm expected tomorrow.

Temperatures will peak at 33C on Monday before cooling off slightly to 28C on Tuesday and remaining in the low 30s for the rest of the week.

⚠️ Initial #Flood Warning issued for a minor flood peak expected on Warrill Creek at #Amberley during Saturday evening. See https://t.co/tvAw6HL0Uv for more information and further updates. pic.twitter.com/KVzYd5uZfO — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 24, 2018





It will be partly cloudy for the rest of the week and into the weekend.



Forecaster Sam Clark said the rain Ipswich experienced last week was off the back of heavier falls further north and in other parts of the state.



While Ipswich is did not see any evidence of river flooding as in other cities, Mr Clark said locals were still in the firing line for some rain as a weather system moved along the coast and towards Ipswich late last week.

