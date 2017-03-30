Big wet: How regional sport is impacted

Ipswich Musketeers baseballers are among those anxiously watching the weather.

THE massive wet weather system moving across the Ipswich region today is already having an impact on sport.

However, not everything has been cancelled or postponed this morning.

Ipswich City Council sports boss Cr David Morrison confirmed all Council-controlled fields and estates have been closed "until further notice''.

"It's unlikely any weekend fixtures will be occurring,'' Cr Morrison said.

Friday's race meeting at the Ipswich Turf Club at Bundamba has been postponed.

ITC general manager said the meeting may be rescheduled to Monday or more likely Tuesday.

"This is given to the large fields and lack of racing opportunities at the moment with washouts around SEQ,'' Kitching said. "Although we don't know if the track will be suitable for racing on Monday/Tuesday.''

Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club manager Merv Page said a decision on Friday afternoon's meeting at the Ipswich Showgrounds would be made before the first race.

However, he didn't expect any issues provided the rain stopped on Friday and the club's sand track received no major damage.

"We'll wait until tomorrow,'' Page said.

"Our track is very good in the wet. It (the rain) has only got to stop half an hour and it's perfect, as long as there's no washout.''

The club held weekly trials for trainers who braved the conditions.

Weekend football matches around the region are in doubt although specific decisions were yet to be made.

Meanwhile, for the second time in three weeks, the Ipswich Musketeers have had their baseball preparations ruined by Mother Nature.

Set to take on Carina in the Major A League preliminary final this weekend, Ipswich are uncertain when and where the three games will be played.

Musketeers president Jon Campbell said the club was waiting to hear from league officials on whether final would stick to the Friday, Sunday and Tuesday game day scheduale .

"I've heard some umpires have been asked if they can work on Saturday,” Campbell said. "If the game can't go ahead on Friday night then the Saturday would be preferable than playing a double-header on Sunday.

"They won't know until tomorrow but at least that way you get a couple of days rest before the Tuesday. We've got the same pitching depth as Carina so it will be the same situation for both teams.”

With Brisbane taking the brunt of Thursday's rainfall, there are question marks over the Carina venue.

Reigning champions Windsor earned a bye after defeating Carina in last week's semi-final which could pave the way for the Newmarket diamond being used as a back-up.

"Windsor is a really good field in the wet,” Campbell said. "They probably have juniors playing there this weekend but if it did need to be moved that would certainly be a better venue.

"I doubt we'd be in a better position than Carina with how much rain our fields have gotten at Tivoli.”

Ipswich Hockey Association president Margret Mantell said a final decision on weekend games was expected on Saturday morning.

However, she expected matches scheduled on the Raceview complex turf fields would proceed unless more heavy rain fell on Friday night and Saturday.

Being the last weekend of junior matches before the school holidays, she also hoped those matches would be able to played if the weather clears on Friday.

"It would only be if the fields were totally waterlogged that we would call it off,'' she said.

"If it's not raining, Hook in2 Hockey would definitely go ahead on the turfs.''

Cricketers involved in this weekend's lower grade grand finals will also be anxiously watching the skies with Second, Third and Fourth Grade finals scheduled at Amberley.

Look out for more updates throughout the day.