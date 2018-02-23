BIG WET: Flood hot spots to avoid in heavy rain

Cars driving through a flood waters on Marshall Road at Rocklea this morning.

CONSISTENT rain this weekend could put low-lying roads across the region underwater.

Rain continues to drench the city, with up to 35mm expected to fall over the next two days.

At Rocklea this morning, a car became submerged as the driver tried to cross floodwaters.

While no roads in Ipswich were cut-off on Friday morning, a predicted deluge over the weekend might force motorists to avoid certain routes.

Here is a list of roads susceptible to being cut off:

Berry St, Churchill

Haigslea-Amberley Rd, Walloon

Boyles Rd, Pine Mountain

Smiths Rd, Goodna

Paynes Rd, Ebenezer

Oakview Cct, Brookwater

Ishmael Rd, Camira

Rosewood-Warril View Rd, Rosewood

Karrabin-Rosewood Rd, Walloom

Goodna Rd, Greenbank

Jones Rd, Bellbird Park

Alice St, Blackstone

Junction Rd, Karalee

Albert St, Goodna

Warwick Rd at Churchill, near Bremer High School is closed due to Deebing Creek flooding

Washpool Rd at Washpool

Flooded? Forget it

WITH heavy rain falling across large parts of the state, Queensland Police are urging motorists to drive to conditions and heed the message; if it's flooded, forget it.

Several drivers were rescued after crossing through flooded roads in the Wide Bay yesterday.

As the rain moves further south, police are warning drivers to slow down, turn their headlights on and increase their stopping distance.

Under severe storms or heavy rain bands, flash flooding can occur quickly and without any notice - even on roads usually travelled on without any issues.

Flash flooding could cause structural damage to roads, so even if you think it looks safe, you can never be sure exactly what is underneath the water.

No matter what car you drive, no matter what bike you ride, no matter what shoes you wear - if it's flooded, forget it.