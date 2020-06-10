Big Wedgie: Tourist sues over giant waterslide injury

A popular entertainment attraction has been sued for more than $450k for negligence by a tourist who claims he was hurt on a giant water slide.

A POPULAR Gold Coast entertainment attraction has been sued for negligence by a Victorian tourist who claims he was hurt when he tried to stop at the end of a giant water slide.

Adam Boldiston, 43, from Pascoe Vale in Melbourne, has sued The Big Wedgie Pty Ltd in the District Court in Southport claiming he felt his left hip "pop" when his left foot made contact with the back inflatable wall of the water slide as he tried to stop at the end of the slide on December 28, 2017.

Mr Boldistone claims $486,000 in damages for negligence arguing that the attraction owners failed to protect him from the risk of injury, to ensure the ride was safe, and to give him proper instructions on how to slide safely.

Mr Boldiston says the injury occurred as he splayed his legs to slow down, which he claims was how he was directed to slow down by amusement park staff.

"In order to slow yourself down once you reach the flat bit and come out of the lane, splay your arms and legs" Mr Boldiston claims staff instructed him.

He claims in court documents that the park is to blame for "allowing an excessive flow of water on the slide which resulted in (him) sliding at a speed which caused him to collide with the back wall of the slide".

File picture: The Big Wedgie water slide. Picture: Liam Hanna.

The Big Wedgie Pty Ltd claims on its website that it is the "world's tallest and most extreme stand-alone inflatable waterslide".

It operates from the Fisherman's Lawn at Broadwater Parklands over the December-January holiday period.

Mr Boldiston says the water park was obliged to conduct regular risk assessments and inspections of the slide to identify any potential hazards which posed a forseeable risk of injury to slide-riders and then remove the hazards.

Mr Boldiston claims his injured hip will need to be replaced in coming years and he took 19 days off work at his job with the RACV.

He says he has switched jobs to a lower-paying job in order to reduce his travel time, which is painful due to his hip.

Mr Boldiston is claiming a total of $486,000 made up of $60,000 in general damages, $5409 in loss of income, $33,167 in out of pocket medical expenses, $15,972 in past care and assistance, $52,000 in future care, $205,000 for future diminished earning capacity, $23,000 in lost future superannuation, $92,000 for future surgery and medical expenses.

No defence has been filed to the claims and no hearing date has been set.

The Big Wedgie have not responded to requests for comment.

Mr Boldiston's solicitor Tim Cooper told The Courier Mail that "action needs to be taken in relation to the haphazard manner in which these types of rides are constructed and operated". "Proceedings like this initiate change, or at least assist to prevent incidents like this occurring again in the future," Mr Cooper said in a statement.

"Mr Boldiston is facing a lifetime of impairment in all aspects of his life and deserves to be compensated fully for his loss," Mr Cooper said.

Originally published as Big Wedgie: Tourist sues over giant waterslide injury