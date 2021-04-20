Big W slashes Dyson price in flash sale

The department store has cut $250 off the cult vacuum cleaner during a 2-day flash sale that sees hundreds of other items temporarily reduced.

Big W is selling a popular Dyson stick vacuum for just $449, $250 cheaper than its retail price, as part of a flash sale this week.

The Dyson V7 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum normally costs $699 but will be available for $449 from now until midnight on Wednesday.

The deal is part of a two-day flash sale Big W is running on 750 items including tech, toys and kitchen appliances.

It's not the first time Big W have cut the price on the expensive homewares item, with the deal proving popular with shoppers in the past.

Big W is selling a Dyson vacuum for $449 as part of its flash sale this week. Picture: Supplied.

Deals include a Canon digital camera reduced from $679 to $529 and a Philips digital Airfryer XL Black down from $399 to $279.

The 35 per cent reduction on the Dyson is a hefty discount on the vacuum, which has been praised for being "whisper quiet but surprisingly powerful".

"We are thrilled to bring a huge online sale together for our customers, with over 750 items on sale in our Flash Sale with up to half price on items across the store," Big W commercial general manager Amanda Lunn said.

There’s also a Canon camera available for $529.

"With deals across tech and toys, baby and nursery items for new parents and winter warming kitchen appliances for budding home cooks, there are savings to be made for everyone."

If a Dyson is still out of your price range, Aldi and Kmart both have stick vacuums which shoppers have labelled quality copies for the cult brand.

Aldi last year sold a stick vacuum which has been described as similar to a Dyson.

Last year, Aldi sold a two-in-one cordless vacuum for $99.99 as part of its Special Buys, with one shopper pointing out it "looks very similar to my Dyson V7".

Another customer who had bought Aldi's vacuum said it "picks up extra stuff" her Dyson stick misses, adding it also "fluffs up" her carpet.

"I bought one last year and it was great," another said.

While both models may look similar there are several differences: Aldi's version lasts 22 minutes on full power while Dyson's V7 can run for 30 minutes.

