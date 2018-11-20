Big W adopts 10 families in appeal

Amie Irvine, Paul Schiffmann, Whitney Silva and Clinton Cooper of Big W Springfield with adopt a family donations.

TEN families will have something extra to smile about this Christmas thanks to staff at Big W Orion Springfield Central.

Store Manager Clinton Cooper said they had taken on 10 families in the Queensland Times Adopt-a-family appeal this year.

"Jenny Williams coordinated the whole thing,” Mr Cooper said.

"We've picked 10 of the biggest families.”

Mr Cooper said the 120 staff team at the Springfield store would be helping 60 people with hampers this year.

"It's a giving Christmas for us. We have a team of 120 people, it's good for our Karma and the people that receive it.

"It's a good opportunity for us to support the community and look after families that are less fortunate.”

The Big W staff will collect long-life food staples and household essentials until December 10 before distributing them to the 10 families.

Staff are also buying a small gift for each of the children in the families and something special for the parents.

"It's not about expensive gifts, it's giving the essentials.

"We're in a position to give, so why not.

"I think it's going to become a tradition.”

So far 234 families have been adopted from the 250 in the appeal but there are still 16 left.

To get involved phone Karen at the QT office on 3817 1786 or Cath on 3817 1783 or email aaf@qt.com.au.

The remaining families are:

18. Dad/Mum/Boys 17,16,10

63. Mum/Boys 15,12/Girls 14,6

75. Dad/Mum/Daughter 18/Boy 12

78. Mum/Boy 15/Girls 17, 14

85. Mum/Sons 26, 21/Girl 16

88. Dad/Mum/Son 19/Boys 17, 17/Girl 13

92. Mum/Son 20/Boys 10,7

93. Mum/Boys 15,5/Girls 16, 8

114. Dad/Mum/Uncle/Boy 11/Girls 15,8

156. Mum/Son 18/Boys 16,10,8

158. Mum/Son 18/Boy 9/Girl 8

175. Mum/Boys 14,2mths/Girls 17,10,5

183. Dad/Mum/Daughter 23/Boy 11/Girl 13

184. Mum/Son 19/Boy 10, 8/Girl 16

220. Mum/Daughter 18/Boys 16,15

227. Dad/Mum/Daughter 25/Son 18/Girl 6