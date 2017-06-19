23°
News

Big tick for top Springfield teacher

Myjanne Jensen
| 19th Jun 2017 3:41 PM
The Springfield Anglican College teacher Jon Cox has been nominated for teacher of the year.
The Springfield Anglican College teacher Jon Cox has been nominated for teacher of the year. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A Springfield teacher's passion for developing young minds has put him in the running for a national honour.

The Springfield Anglican College Year 4/5 teacher Jonathon Cox has been nominated for the A Day Made Better Teaching Award which highlights stand-out primary and secondary teachers from around Australia.

Mr Cox said he felt humbled by the gesture and cherished the opportunity to pass on the joy of learning to his students.

"I'm pretty honoured and at first I was shocked because I didn't see it coming, but I'm very blessed that where I work is a good environment and there is a lot of support," Mr Cox said.

"I just love the school environment and I love seeing the students grow and learn; not only academically but also in themselves."

Originally from WA, Mr Cox took on the job at TSAC three years ago and said he was grateful for the supportive community that existed at the school.

He received 10 nominations from students, fellow staff and parents.

Mr Cox's students were also just as pleased with his nomination and said it was their teacher's sense of humour that made him so great.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to be one of the best teachers because he's very humorous and I just think he's the best teacher," Ethan White said.

"I think Mr Cox definitely deserves the award because he keeps us entertained all day every day," Pippa Ellis said.

"He's also come to teach at a school far away from where he comes from in Perth, so that's really nice," she said.

Principal Darren Pitt said he too was proud of Mr Cox's contribution and believed it was his communication with parents and extra care factor that made him stand out.

"Jon is an enormously popular and experienced member of the staff and not just popular for popularity sake, but because through hard work and commitment he has earned that reputation," Mr Pitt said.

"He is one of those staff members that goes above and beyond on all things and the preparation he does for his lessons are thorough and engaging.

"The feedback I get is also about the follow-up process where he makes sure every child knows what they need to be doing and he sends clear messages home to the parents.

"The families really respond to that individual attention he gives to each of the children."

Anyone who has been positively impacted by a teacher are encouraged to nominate for the award, with ten teachers across Australia to be selected as winners and to receive over $6,000 worth of prizes for their school.　

Nominations for the national A Day Made Better Teaching Awards will close on June 25 and can be made via the website: www.adaymadebetter.com.au.  

Topics:  a day made better teaching awards officemax springfield tsac

Elderly man in hospital after fall down escalator

Elderly man in hospital after fall down escalator

Paramedics were called to Redbank Plaza at 3.17pm this afternoon

  • News

  • 19th Jun 2017 4:21 PM

DRUG DRIVER: Festival goer nabbed with dope, MDMA in system

IN COURT: Police caught a man driving with MDMA and cannabis in his system.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

PHOTOS: All the social pics from the Ipswich Cup

2017 Ipswich Cup - Socials - Infield.

Punters enjoying Ipswich's social event of the year!

Highway blocked following crash

A crash on the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

Patients checked for injury after vehicle rolls

Local Partners

It's a sporting life in Ipswich

No game was off limits for our athletic forebears

Show line-up will be cracking good

Dog Jumping is a crowd favourite at the Lowood Show.

Get ready to be seriously entertained

Five things to do this weekend

The Channel 7 Ipswich Cup won by Maurus. Trained by David Vandyke and ridden by Damian Browne.

What's on in Ipswich

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Ipswich Cup: Your guide to the after-parties

BIG DAY: The infield entertainment at the Ipswich Cup will go all day.

Beach party theme for Racehorse Hotel after-party

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

ALAN Jones was told he was “at the exit door” when doctors failed to find a pulse after the broadcaster was rushed to hospital last week.

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

1,832m2* Flood Free - Close to Motorways

4-6 Lower Cross Street, Goodna 4300

Commercial andbull; Price reduced - Freehold sale - offered to the market as ... $480,000 + GST (...

andbull; Price reduced - Freehold sale - offered to the market as is. andbull; Currently occupied by long established trailer manufacturing business - vendor...

THE PERFECT INVESTMENT OR FAMILY HOME!

3 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 4 4 $249,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only 5 years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

Fully Renovated &amp; Feature Packed – This is Something Really Special!!!

4 Phantom Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Compare this stunning and fully renovated family home to anything else on the market and you are sure to fall in love with the homes presentation, quality &...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY GREG RAMSAY. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICHS TRUE SUPER AGENTS!

47 Keith Street, Bundamba 4304

Residential Land Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps ... Sold for...

Wanted hobby farmer, horse trainer, truck driver or someone just wanting heaps of space and huge potential your look is over with an inspection you’ll be...

PERFECT POSITION-PERFECT FAMILY PROPERTY

4 Cooper Court, Boonah 4310

House 5 2 2 $575,000

Sitting high within Boonah Ridge Estate at Hoya jsut a few minutes from Boonah Township and located on a quiet cul-de-sac is this beautiful 5 bedroom residence on...

Huge Block with Huge Potential in a Prime Position!

63A Pine Mountain Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 $249,000

2 Bed 1 bath2 car You can stop your search – you have finally found it! Here is a great family or investment home that is located on a huge 1067m2 block of land...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

Big Block, Charming House, Great Location!

121 Thornton Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Situated on a large 923m2 block, walking distance to Raceview primary school and surrounded by copious amounts of local amenities, this much loved home is vacant...

BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE APPOINTED

44 Queen Street, Blackstone 4304

House 3 2 2 Under Contract!

Here is your chance to secure a 1012sqm allotment with 2 street frontage in Blackstone. The existing dwelling is in good order & well maintained. - Renovated...

Workers return to Bundamba Fire Station site

BACK TO WORK: A new contractor has been appointed on the Bundamba Fire Station project and construction has restarted.

QFES has revealed what is happening with the project

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!