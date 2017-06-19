Big tick for top Springfield teacher

The Springfield Anglican College teacher Jon Cox has been nominated for teacher of the year.

A Springfield teacher's passion for developing young minds has put him in the running for a national honour.

The Springfield Anglican College Year 4/5 teacher Jonathon Cox has been nominated for the A Day Made Better Teaching Award which highlights stand-out primary and secondary teachers from around Australia.

Mr Cox said he felt humbled by the gesture and cherished the opportunity to pass on the joy of learning to his students.

"I'm pretty honoured and at first I was shocked because I didn't see it coming, but I'm very blessed that where I work is a good environment and there is a lot of support," Mr Cox said.

"I just love the school environment and I love seeing the students grow and learn; not only academically but also in themselves."

Originally from WA, Mr Cox took on the job at TSAC three years ago and said he was grateful for the supportive community that existed at the school.

He received 10 nominations from students, fellow staff and parents.

Mr Cox's students were also just as pleased with his nomination and said it was their teacher's sense of humour that made him so great.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to be one of the best teachers because he's very humorous and I just think he's the best teacher," Ethan White said.

"I think Mr Cox definitely deserves the award because he keeps us entertained all day every day," Pippa Ellis said.

"He's also come to teach at a school far away from where he comes from in Perth, so that's really nice," she said.

Principal Darren Pitt said he too was proud of Mr Cox's contribution and believed it was his communication with parents and extra care factor that made him stand out.

"Jon is an enormously popular and experienced member of the staff and not just popular for popularity sake, but because through hard work and commitment he has earned that reputation," Mr Pitt said.

"He is one of those staff members that goes above and beyond on all things and the preparation he does for his lessons are thorough and engaging.

"The feedback I get is also about the follow-up process where he makes sure every child knows what they need to be doing and he sends clear messages home to the parents.

"The families really respond to that individual attention he gives to each of the children."

Anyone who has been positively impacted by a teacher are encouraged to nominate for the award, with ten teachers across Australia to be selected as winners and to receive over $6,000 worth of prizes for their school.

Nominations for the national A Day Made Better Teaching Awards will close on June 25 and can be made via the website: www.adaymadebetter.com.au.