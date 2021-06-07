Big supermarkets are doing all the milking

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Congratulations to Glenda Carroll, Bundamba (QT, 3 June), empathetic towards dairy farmers, as we all are!

The middle-man is exploiting these hard workers, some multi-generational dairy farming families facing bankruptcy.



For decades, supermarket giants refuse to pay farmers a fair price for milk, resulting in many leaving the industry broke and broken!

This has continued for years! The $2 for 2 litre milk scam didn't last either. It was merely a ploy to restore consumer faith, again at farmers' expense.



Supermarkets who buy milk but offer farmers below-cost prices, crush the spirit of dairy farmers facing rising costs, which won't cover production.

Many walk away after huge investments. It is the pressure from supermarket buyers and harsh natural disasters milking the life out of the dairy industry.



Exports to China, desperate for our clean and green dairy industry products, have saved many farmers, but politics may jeopardise even that export.

The Chinese blitzed baby formula products, based on our milk powder.

A substantial 30% rise will impact that export. Big supermarkets collude, so farmers, consumers and customers are the losers.



Believe no farmer is getting even a little of the 30% rise.

Like the oil industry, supermarkets win on both counts, adding $billions to share prices and controlling the rising cost of living.

Subsequently, players in the supermarket game are all being milked.

E Rowe

Marcoola