Stage set as country folk get ready to rock CMC

Preparation is well and truly underway for the biggest country music event on Ipswich's social calendar.

In just a few short days more than 15,000 country music fans will flood into Willowbank for the highly anticipated 10th anniversary of CMC Rocks festival.

This year's event will attract a record crowd thanks to headline US country music stars the Dixie Chicks, Adam Harvey, Brothers 3 and Caitlyn Shadbolt.

Last year's festival drew more than 45,000 music lovers to the city over the three days and 2017 is also expected to see a bumper turn out.

Festival manager Nicole Stringer said it took more than 60 people a week and a half to set up for the event, which has sold out for the second year in a row.