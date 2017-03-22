29°
Flooding Goodna

PHOTOS: Flash flooding as heavy rain hits Ipswich

CMC crew work on getting the stage ready for the start of the festival on Friday.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Stage set as country folk get ready to rock CMC

GOOD OLD DAYS: Redbank railway workshops workers "Reddies” reunion at the Ipswich Workers Club. From left, Clive Cooke, Mick Gardiner, Dennis Ellis, Rod Hacker, Mick Hooper, Geoff Collingwood and Vic Vaggs.

Rough and Reddy to share a memory

"Sunrise at Walloon, not edited, wouldn't know how, lol. Just a lucky snap!”

Readers like Tabitha's 'lucky snap'

Babies at Ipswich Hospital. Baby Jayce with parents Andrew and Veronica McGillivray.

Andrew and Veronica welcome baby Jayce

"Oh, wow! Beautiful!"

Carl's snap is "Oh, wow! Beautiful!”

Labor Senator mocks One Nation candidates.

Which One Nation figure is "oddest one out" asks ALP...

Allison Day and Joey Carius from Raceview welcomed baby Ryka James Andrew Carius at the Ipswich Hosptial on January 3. Ryka weighed 7lbs, 7oz

Allison and Joey welcome baby Ryka

Action gets underway in the Boarders vs Day Girls Tug-of-War competition.

Ipswich school celebrates 125 years

Brassall Fitclub free exercise community group.

Plenty of likes for free exercise group

Brisbane Road, Ebbw Vale.

Sun sets on Ebbw Vale

Luke and Lauren Banch welcomed baby Riley Sierra Banch at the Ipswich Hospital on February 7. Riley is a baby brother to Spencer and Arya (pictured).

Spencer and Arya welcome baby Riley

My fiance and our little girl.

Valentine's and more of the things you love

One of the images I got from yesterday's storm. This one is over Redbank.

STORM PHOTOS: The good, the bad, the ugly

Daddy's girl

Valentine's Day and the things you love

Blackstone

Black and white a fave with readers

Kayla Kemp and Zac Dobe welcomed baby Sonny Dobe on January 12 at 9.18pm, weighing 7lb 15oz.

PHOTOS: QT Babes in Arms

Sunset at North Ipswich

Faye's sunset a fave on Facebook

Australia Day revellers make 'beast' slip and...

FIRST DAY: My six grandkids. Monday was the youngest's first day.

Community

YOUR PHOTOS: Ipswich goes back to school

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Top Moments from the Australian Open: Getty Images

Raising son

Bishop snap is a fave with readers

My daughter Leah (grade 6) and sons Corey (grade 4) and Blake (prep) and of course their three-year-old brother, Darcy.

YOUR PHOTOS: Ipswich goes back to school

It's been hot...

You know it's hot when...

Getty Images Most Memorable Cricket Moments of...

Stage set as country folk get ready to rock CMC

22nd Mar 2017 3:00 PM

Preparation is well and truly underway for the biggest country music event on Ipswich's social calendar.

In just a few short days more than 15,000 country music fans will flood into Willowbank for the highly anticipated 10th anniversary of CMC Rocks festival.

This year's event will attract a record crowd thanks to headline US country music stars the Dixie Chicks, Adam Harvey, Brothers 3 and Caitlyn Shadbolt.

Last year's festival drew more than 45,000 music lovers to the city over the three days and 2017 is also expected to see a bumper turn out.

Festival manager Nicole Stringer said it took more than 60 people a week and a half to set up for the event, which has sold out for the second year in a row.

