Big show offers family treat, on and off Ipswich track

Young fans like Connor Ransome love meeting the Supercars drivers at Queensland Raceway. David Nielsen

THIS year's Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint round from July 20-22 provides short, sharp racing over the two days.

Next Saturday's "super sprint'' is 120km. Next Sunday's race in the annual series is over 200km.

Apart from the highly anticipated racing, the off-track entertainment and fan opportunities are also popular at Queensland Raceway.

Supercars official Cole Hitchcock welcomed an "evolving'' category featuring the SuperUtes. They will debut with other popular support categories like Aussie Racing Cars and Formula 4.

"There's a real strong mix of track racing,'' Hitchcock said.

Racing starts at 9.10am next Friday with the first practice session for the Aussie Racing Cars.

Another new partnership is with Lego, providing a play zone over the three days for the whole family.

The Super Track Walk and Hot Wheels Stunt team return.

"Ipswich is a really good layout. It's a nice open circuit for the fans,'' he said.

"They can see everything on track and the merged zone is always fun. The drivers spend a fair bit of time in there signing and doing their autograph sessions.''

That's why Supercars continue to attract some of the biggest crowds around the country.

"One thing we want to be able to do is put on a show,'' Hitchcock said. "And the show is for the fans.

"Supercars are a big feature of the show but there's other things in and around the event that make it an event to go to and see and be seen at.''

Kids 12 and under receive free trackside admission with a paying adult.

Tickets are available at ticketek.com.au