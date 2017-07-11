BIG READ: 1987 Origin series launched Alf, saved Wayne

LAUNCHING PAD: Wayne Bennett, Allan Langer and the rest of the 1987 State of Origin team pose for a photo by Brisbane Lord Mayor Sally-Ann Atkinson. It was to be a series that proved pivotal to both Langer and Bennett.

THE 1987 State of Origin series launched Queensland careers and saved others.

It heralded the start of the Allan Langer era in a Maroons jersey.

Ipswich's favourite son never looked back from that 2-1 series win.

In the case of then Queensland coach Wayne Bennett, it both saved and kick-started a stellar coaching career at representative level which included five series wins for Queensland out of seven.

But Bennett's coaching career would have been cut off at the pass had he not won that 1987 series.

Queensland had lost all four games under his stewardship before a magnificent Game Two win in 1987 in Sydney.

That saved his job.

Then, with the series on the line in Game Three it was Langer who stepped up in a man of the match display in a 10-8 victory.

WINNER: Allan Langer after his memorable man of the match display in Game Three in 1987. Contributed

Before Game Two in 1987, there was an ultimatum facing Bennett. When asked how vital that win was in the context of his coaching career, he was emphatic.

"It was huge," Bennett says.

"I went for a walk the night before with (Queensland team manager) Tosser Turner and he said 'if we lose tomorrow you know you won't be coach next year'.

"I said: 'Tosser, I knew that. I wouldn't even be asking you (to coach in 1988). I wouldn't embarrass you'.

"We'd lost the series the year before in my first year but we'd had a lot of injuries... then we lost Game One in 1987 right on full-time when Mark McGaw scored."

The Maroons went behind in the first half in Game Two and trailed 6-4 at half-time, when a crucial charge changed the course of history.

"It had poured all day in Sydney and it was raining all night at the cricket ground," Bennett says.

"We went behind, but then Paul Vautin made a really courageous run, a run that only courageous players make. He refused to be stopped.

"From that moment on the players all grew another leg and played great... and we won 12-6.

"Then we went and won in Brisbane 10-8. It was 10-8 at half-time and no-one scored a point in the second half, but it was a great game of football."

PIVOTAL: Paul 'Fatty' Vautin (right) makes a tackle on Garry Jack with the assistance of Tony Currie in an Origin game. Wayne Bennett says a Paul Vautin run in Game Two of the 1987 series turned the match, the series and helped ensure he would continue his Queensland coaching career. QT archive

Bennett pointed out that what can seem to a casual observer as innocuous at the time can in reality be, in hindsight, a pivotal moment in history of the game.

"It can be so simple," he said.

"It was a great run by Vautin and it lifted everybody... and we won that series and the two after it."

The symmetry between 1987 and the 2017 series is startling.

Queensland lost the opening game in 1987 at Lang Park at the death courtesy of a Mark McGaw try millimetres from the dead ball line, won the second clash in Sydney in the slush and then returned to Lang Park for the decider.

The 2017 Queensland side has lost at home, won away and host the decider tomorrow night.

Wally Lewis recalls Game Three at Lang Park in 1987 as being a D-Day affair for a variety of reasons.

"Wayne had lost in 1986 and knew his career was on the line, and it was probably that way for a lot of the players as well after we had been totally dominated the year before," Lewis tells the QT.

"Game Three was one of those games where there was a massive physical confrontation, and the mental challenge was just as tough.

"It was a game that was going to make or break careers.

"If we'd lost Wayne would have been gone. (Former QRL boss) Ron McAuliffe used to talk to me about it and would say 'what do you think?'

"I was quite happy with the way Bennett was coaching. He made it simple for most of the blokes but it was a different approach.

"Some blokes would say it was a 'no fun' policy but it was an approach that guaranteed we were super-serious."

MASTERCOACH: Wayne Bennett pictured in 1986 at the start of his Maroons coaching career. While Queensland lost 3-nil in 1986, Bennett was at the helm in 1987 when the Maroons came back to win the series 2-1. QT archive

Langer set up the opening try in the decider with a switch play to Lewis that resulted in a try to Bob Lindner. The Blues scored after a Lewis kick was charged down. Then prop Greg Dowling rolled through possibly the deftest kick by a front-rower in Origin history for Dale Shearer to score.

The Maroons led 10-8 at the break after a Shearer penalty and that is the way it stayed in a second half Lewis will never forget.

"I still regard that as the most intense 40 minutes of football in State of Origin history. It was something quite extraordinary," Lewis says.

"The challenge was in front of every player on the field. They realised that if they made one mistake it could be the difference between winning and losing the game and the series.

"When I get asked about the best times in State of Origin football I say that decider was the most intense game that I ever took part in.

"We were happy to win it but exhausted. When we got in the dressing shed we were shot ducks. It would have been nice to celebrate it, but we were too tired.

"It was the most intense communication I'd had with a football team. The trust that existed between the players was quite extraordinary."

WELL DONE CHAMP: Dale 'Rowdy' Shearer, who scored a try in all of the 1987 State of Origin games, with promotional Coke cans showcasing the caricatures of many of the legends of Queensland's successful 1987 side.

One of the most celebrated tackles in Origin history was made by Lewis in the second half when NSW centre Michael O'Connor made a break and looked for all money to be on his way to the tryline.

He put a step on to get past Lewis who read it and used his body to monster O'Connor and stop him dead in his tracks.

"I thought 'if I miss him, that's it. He'll score'," Lewis says.

"The one benefit I had was that I had played with Mick O'Connor in the Australian Schoolboys rugby union team.

"I'd seen his skills on that tour and then more of him in the NSW v Queensland games. He had that favourite step that I'd seen so many times before that had thrilled people. But I was saying to myself 'if you miss this you are going to miss the series'."

CHEERS ALFIE: Wally Lewis has hailed Allan Langer's 1987 man of the match Origin performance in Game Three as a defining moment in the career of the Ipswich legend.

Langer was the deserved man of the match in that decider.

He was known for his magic with ball in hand and on toe.

But this was the Langer that is often forgotten - the tough as teak half who mixed it with the giants.

The little Ipswich maestro proved any doubters wrong, and there were those who were yet to be fully convinced about his initial selection.

"The original talk when Alf was selected was 'where are we going to hide him in the line?' But Fatty (Paul Vautin) came out with the line 'we don't need to hide him. It's State of Origin. He's a Queenslander'," Lewis says.

"That possibly added pressure on Alf's shoulders but I firmly believe that Game Three in 1987 was the one that nailed him to the Origin stage.

"He probably had the fear factor of not wanting to let anyone down.

"He had to put up or shut up. Not only did he put up for that game but he guaranteed he was on the State of Origin arena for a long time to come."

TRUE GRIT: Ipswich rugby league legend Allan Langer stood up in the 1987 Origin series, as he did for Queensland for the next 15 years. The Queensland Times

Lewis lined up against Langer in a club game not long before he was first selected and the result did the Ipswich Jets half no favours.

"Just before he was first picked for Queensland I played for Wynnum-Manly against Ipswich in Ipswich and we caned them," Lewis recalls.

"Alf didn't get to play much of a part in that game.

"Bennett and I were both called in by the Queensland selectors and asked who we wanted and I said 'young Langer did it a bit tough after we ran at him'.

"My concerns weren't about his future. They were about winning that game.

"But he was picked and we watched him progress and go ahead in leaps and bounds.

"To see the guts and determination he showed on the field made it a privilege to have him in that team."

Lewis was also awestruck by his confidence, and capacity to ignore the King's instructions.

"I told Alf 'when I yell for the ball you give it to me'," Lewis grins.

"In the first game he gave it to me on every occasion. After that he would throw a dummy and go himself and I'd think 'you little so-and-so'.

"Then I'd think 'but have a look at what he's done and what he's created for the players'.

"So after that I said to him 'if you see something, just go for it'. There was no problem with him backing his own judgement."

The Blues had to make numerous changes to their Game Three team but Lewis says the NSW side at the time - boasting Brett Kenny, Peter Sterling, Wayne Pearce, Garry Jack and Peter Tunks among others - was formidable.

"I had spoken to Bennett about a game plan but there did not appear to be a weakness," Lewis says.

Queensland went on to win won both the 1988 and 1989 series in clean sweeps under Bennett and Arthur Beetson respectively after the 1987 triumph.

"It was the beginning of something special," Lewis says.

Lewis relished his years playing under Beetson at Origin level but says Bennett brought a professionalism to coaching that assisted the players to take their games to new heights.

Bennett took a break from Origin coaching after the 1988 series to focus on the Broncos and had won three premierships before returning successfully to the role.

"I didn't want to coach Queensland again because it is so tough coaching club football and the state in the one year," Bennett says.

"I came back in 1998 after the Super League (war). I knew I had the credibility with the players from the ARL and Super League and that they would come into camp and we would have a good camp. And we needed to do that. That's how we brought both groups together. It was a great series."

But it was the 1987 series win which set Bennett up as a winning Origin coach.

Bennett walked onto the field after that Game Three win as proud as punch. He had a Clint Eastwood-like demeanour on a western set about him as he took in the scene at Lang Park.

The look on his face and his body language suggested that he knew State of Origin footy was his domain as a coach.

Langer had played his part in all of that, as had a Maroons side to savour.

*FOOTNOTE: Bennett spoke to me about all things Origin last year when I was writing a series of articles for Rugby League Week. His comments on 1987 never went to press with the magazine intending to run them this year to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the series. Unfortunately the magazine closed and so never saw the light of day, until now on QT online.