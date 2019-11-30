Menu
Revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.
Crime

Big police presence as Festival X gets underway

by Rose Anton
30th Nov 2019 1:26 PM
Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of a heavy police presence at the Sydney Showgrounds this afternoon, as officers attempt to crackdown on drug-fuelled partygoers.

Dozens of police, including a number of sniffer dogs, are currently stationed at the main entrance where already a number of searches for drugs have taken place.

Hundreds of revellers are pouring into Festival X under the careful watch of police
It is understood no arrests have yet been made, however, officers are on high alert for young party-goers attempting to smuggle in illicit substances like MDMA.

"The less drugs today the better," one officer told the Sunday Telegraph.

Ten or so officers are also on watch at Olympic Park Station, the main public transport hub for the festival.

 

 

As well as officers from beats across Sydney, the festival itself has deployed a significant security presence.

As it stands, close to 100 personnel are manning the gates for the festival headlined by the likes of Calvin Harris and Alison Wonderland.

