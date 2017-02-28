Big pay cheque for Australia Post boss had value

Recently I am amazed at the negativity expressed in the QT in the letters page.

In the QT (25/02/17) Adrian Krause failed to acknowledge that Ahmed Fahour (over six years) has greatly improved the financial situation of Australia Post.

I can only compare this to very unsuccessful leaderships such as Queensland Health payroll fiasco where a $6.19million contract between the State of Queensland and IBM Australia will ultimately cost taxpayers $1.25billion.

All this has occurred despite early signs of inadequate internal governance and mismanagement well before the project was awarded to IBM in December 2007.

The report from the Commission of Inquiry will not be handed down until the end of July this year.

In contrast, in 2015-2016, Australia Post reported a $36 million full-year after-tax profit. The previous year was a $222 million loss.

Please value what he has done.

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba