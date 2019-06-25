Big night out and morning RBT ends in restricted licence

ROADSIDE: A sip too much was all it took for this unfortunate driver.

JUST above the limit was enough to land Aaron Worsley in Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, with a charge of drink-driving over the general but not the middle alcohol limit.

When police intercepted his car at 8.15am on the Warrego Highway on March8, Worsley submitted to a roadside breath test.

He tested positive and allegedly told police he had consumed alcohol the previous night.

Further testing found he was above the legal limit at 0.056.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Roger Stark restricted Worsley's licence so he could continue to attend work but was only permitted to drive between 5am and 9pm between Monday and Friday.

Worsley was fined $300.