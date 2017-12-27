Menu
Now this is what we call a sale

Gap Australia is closing down — and shoppers are cashing in. Picture: Instagram
by Alexis Carey

AUSTRALIANS spent a fortune at yesterday's Boxing Day sales - but with several big-name stores set to permanently shut up shop in 2018, closing down sales might be where the real savings are.

Earlier this year it was announced that all six of Australia's Gap stores would close by January 31, 2018.

The stores, located at Chadstone Shopping Centre and Melbourne Central in Victoria, and Westfield Sydney, Parramatta and Miranda and Macquarie Shopping Centre in NSW, are now in their final weeks of operation.

As a result, the brand is offering a bumper closing down sale, with every item in every store between 60 and 80 per cent off.

There is also a 25 per cent discount on store fixtures and mannequins as the brand prepares to close its doors forever.

Last month, iconic luxury handbag brand Oroton also went into voluntary administration.

While it has just been revealed Oroton's administrator has accepted a purchase proposal from its largest shareholder - meaning the Aussie brand will keep trading for the foreseeable future - the brand's website has been flooded with heavily-discounted items for weeks.

The brand is currently offering up 50 per cent off during its end-of-season sale, with a further 20 per cent off selected items.

The Oroton estate medium tote, for example, has been marked down from $325 to $130.

The Oroton estate medium tote.
The Oroton signature large umbrella has been reduced from $95 to $38, while the maison shopper tote is now $277.20, down from $495.

The Oroton signature large umbrella.
Clutches, wallets, pouches, sunglasses, towels and other accessories are also heavily discounted.

The Oroton maison shopper tote.
Gap and Oroton's troubles follow a horror few years for Australian retailers.

Last month, Specialty Fashion Group - the company behind brands including Katies, Millers and Rivers - announced it had been forced to close down 300 stores across the country.

Meanwhile Dick Smith Electronics, Masters, Howard's Storage World, Topshop and Topman Australia, Marcs, David Lawrence, Herringbone, Rhodes & Beckett, Pumpkin Patch and Payless Shoes have all collapsed over the past several years, while department store giant Myer and science brand Australian Geographic have closed down several Australian branches this year.

 

 

 

