Big name sets up shop at Yamanto

Yamanto Central shopping centre is about to become home to a new Cotton On store.

Clothing retailer Cotton On has made another foray into the Ipswich region, with a new store to open at the Yamanto Central Shopping Centre on Friday.

Having recently enjoyed its soft opening months ahead of schedule, Yamanto Central has already welcomed the likes of Coles, Kmart, and homewares retailer Dusk among a string of specialty stores.

Yamanto Central developer and owner JMK retail is expecting big things for Friday’s Cotton On opening, which coincides with the Ipswich Show holiday.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said Cotton On Group had more than 1500 stores across 18 countries.

“The level of interest from so many local and national retail brands speaks volumes for the quality and potential of Yamanto Central as a shopping centre and neighbourhood hub,” Ms Leavy said.

“We knew the centre would be popular. There has been such a strong need for it for so many years.

Kmart in Yamanto Central, which opened on April 8.

“Given the level of interest in the centre, it was no surprise that businesses from surrounding retail sites were first to put their hand up to secure a spot, closely followed by national retail brands.”

Still to come at the new shopping centre will be a health and wellness precinct and an outdoor dining area capable of accommodating 300 people.

A mid-year grand opening is planned for the centre, with more major retailer announcements promised in the lead up to the event.

“We have worked hard to ensure Yamanto Central provides a fantastic mix of brands to meet the needs of every shopper. Over the next few months we will see a steady progression of stores opening their doors,” Ms Leavy said.

“With the mid year grand opening fast approaching, there are still more fantastic retailer announcements to make, and importantly for any businesses looking to be part of our exciting centre, a small handful of leasing opportunities are still available at Yamanto Central, both in the main centre and in the outdoor dining precinct.

“I strongly encourage businesses interested in exploring new growth opportunities to touch base.”